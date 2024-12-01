Hyderabad: BRS, AIMIM find civic body’s Budget estimates unrealistic

They said after the draft estimates were given to them on Thursday, another two documents were given to them with changes in figures which did not tally and the figures were not realistic in nature, the MIM Standing Committee members said.

As the state government in its budget 2024-25, announced `3,375 crore plus grant to the GHMC, but hardly released `186 crore in the last six months, the members wanted to know where was the guarantee that government will release the remaining amount to the civic body.

They argued that this had become a routine practice for the last few years which was hampering the development of the city. The outstanding borrowings of GHMC reached Rs 6,000 crore mark and the civic body is in a severe financial crisis.

The BRS members said that the budget proposals were not realistic in many aspects and the income of the Estate and Advertisement in the draft budget has been shown very negligible. There is no mention of rightful share Stamp duty, MV tax, Professional Tax and other taxes which should come to GHMC.

Moreover, the members alleged that they could not study the document in detail as the draft budget proposals were not provided to them on time.