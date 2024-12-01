Yellow alert for next three days in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The city experienced drizzle at isolated places on Saturday evening. The minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 14.6°C in Baharampur, of Adilabad, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 18.7°C recorded at BHEL Factory.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert till December 2 for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet.

“Under the influence of the Cyclonic Storm Fengal over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, the state will experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers till December 6,” the IMD statement said.

It is anticipated that for the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the Hyderabad and maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 21°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be North-easterlies with speeds of around 06-10 kmph.