CM orders completion of sump works before monsoon

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inspected the rainwater sump works taken up near Lake View Guest House. The works were initiated to resolve the perennial water logging in major road corridors of the twin cities.

The minister made several suggestions to the officials on flood prevention measures and said that the traffic jams in the city could be reduced if the flood water was diverted. He ordered the completion of works at all places before the next monsoon season, suggesting officials change the design of rainwater sumps.

Sources said that orders have been issued to construct rainwater sumps near about 141 water logging points identified across Hyderabad. They said that the GHMC is constructing underground water sumps with up to 10 lakh litre capacity.

The sources said that the construction of underground sumps at inundation points will facilitate efficient collection and storage of water, alleviate flooding and enhance urban drainage systems.

