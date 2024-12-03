Rs 500 bundle of surprise for Harsh

HYDERABAD: When Harsh Gujral took the stage at Comic Con Hyderabad, the energy in the room shot through the roof. The crowd, already buzzing with excitement, erupted in cheers the moment he walked in. For the next 30 minutes, they were all his — laughing, clapping, and hanging on to every punchline. It was a moment that felt as electric for Harsh as it did for the audience.

“After performing at Comic Con Mumbai, I was already excited, but Hyderabad? This was something else. The crowd here was incredible, even with the rush and noise, everyone was so attentive. That’s the best thing for a comic” he said, still beaming after his set.

He paused for a second, as if letting the memory sink in, before explaining why it mattered so much. “With music, you can just vibe from the corner and dance a little. But in comedy, you have to be fully present — you’ve got to watch, listen, understand the joke, and then clap. And if your dad’s sitting next to you, maybe think twice before laughing!” That last line, delivered with a laugh, had the kind of effortless humour that comes naturally to Harsh.

He admitted, though, that he wasn’t quite ready to wrap up when the timer ran out. “I was so into it, I kept thinking, ‘Why are they stopping me?’ But they flashed the light to remind me it was just a 30-minute slot. But okay, maybe next time. Honestly, it was a lot of fun,” he said, smiling like someone who’d just been on a joyride.

Off the stage, Harsh’s love for Hyderabad came pouring out. It’s not just another city for him; it’s one of his favourites. “This city has always been amazing for me. I’ve done at least 50 shows here, and every single one has been great. And the food? Don’t even get me started. Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur are my top cities for food,” he said, his voice carrying the kind of affection reserved for old friends.