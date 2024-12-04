Ominous colourful treats

HYDERABAD: Bright candies, cereals, and drinks may be irresistible to kids, but those vibrant colours come with a potential downside. Artificial food colourings, commonly used to make products look appealing, are now under scrutiny for their possible ill effects on children’s health and behaviour.
Dr Y Rajyalakshmi Devi, PhD Food & Nutrition, DDM, chief dietician and senior clinical nutritionist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, explains just how common these dyes are in our food supply.
“Artificial food colourings like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 are widely used in processed foods such as candies, beverages, snacks, breakfast cereals, and desserts to make them visually appealing to children and are more likely to trigger behavioural changes. They’re also found in some medications and vitamins targeted at kids,” she says.
For some children, the effects of these additives go beyond a sugar rush. Behavioural changes like hyperactivity, irritability, and impulsivity are often reported, particularly in younger kids.
Physical symptoms, too, can be troubling. “Headaches, rashes, or gastrointestinal discomfort like nausea or bloating aren’t uncommon. Some parents report sleep disturbances or mood swings after their child consumes foods containing these artificial colours.
These symptoms can overlap with other conditions, making it challenging to identify the root cause without thorough observation,” notes Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, consult pediatrician at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
Connecting these dots isn’t always easy. Dr Kesireddy advises parents to track their child’s eating habits and behaviours in a food diary. “Behavioural patterns linked to artificial colouring usually correlate with recent consumption of brightly coloured processed foods.
Keeping a detailed food diary can help parents track triggers. If behavioural changes subside after removing artificial colours, they are likely contributing factors,” he explains.
Children with conditions like ADHD may be even more vulnerable. Dr Rajyalakshmi highlights research linking artificial dyes to increased hyperactivity in children, especially those predisposed to ADHD. “Studies from the UK’s Food Standards Agency and others have linked artificial dyes to increased hyperactivity in children, especially those with ADHD or predisposed to it,” she says.
But why are some kids more sensitive than others? “Sensitivity to artificial colourings may be linked to genetic differences in metabolising certain compounds. Variations in enzymes or immune responses can amplify reactions to synthetic dyes. Additionally, children with existing conditions like ADHD may be more prone to adverse effects. Gut health, including microbiome diversity, also plays a role in determining how these chemicals are processed in the body,” Dr Kesireddy explains.
Younger children, particularly those between three to eight years old, are most at risk. “Their developing brains are more sensitive to external influences and their smaller body masses make them more susceptible to chemicals,” he further adds.
For concerned parents, eliminating artificial dyes from their child’s diet is often the first step. “Elimination diets are a practical approach. This involves removing artificial dyes for a few weeks and monitoring changes, then reintroducing them under controlled conditions. For persistent concerns, allergy testing or biochemical evaluations for enzyme deficiencies can provide additional insights,” Dr Kesireddy advises.
The dose of these dyes matters, too. “The impact of artificial colourings is often dose-dependent, with higher quantities triggering more noticeable effects. Small exposures may not cause immediate symptoms but could contribute cumulatively. For highly sensitive children, even minimal amounts can provoke a reaction. Regular exposure over time might also lead to a buildup of effects,” he explains.
Artificial dyes don’t just raise behavioural red flags; they might also affect brain health. “Artificial colours may disrupt neurotransmitter balance and cause inflammatory responses in the brain. Children’s developing systems may be more sensitive to these effects, leading to behavioural or cognitive changes. The most reported effects include hyperactivity, mood swings, irritability, and difficulty focusing,” Dr Rajyalakshmi warns.
Nutritional deficiencies could exacerbate the problem. “Certain nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B6, magnesium, omega-3, zinc, and gut microbiome imbalance can increase the risk of adverse reactions to artificial colours. These nutrients are essential for brain health and detoxification,” says Dr Deepa Agarwal, founder and nutritionist, Nutriclinic, Hyderabad. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods like fatty fish (omega-3s), dark leafy greens (magnesium), bananas (vitamin B6), red meat (zinc), and fermented foods (gut microbiome support) can reduce these risks.
What about safer options? “Natural dyes, derived from fruits, vegetables, or spices, are generally safer as they lack synthetic chemicals. However, some children with food sensitivities may still react to certain natural compounds,” Dr Rajyalakshmi explains.
For parents ready to make a change, the solution is simple yet impactful. “Reading ingredient labels is crucial, as artificial dyes often hide in unexpected products like cereals or yogurts. Limiting sugar intake alongside artificial colouring can also help. Educating children about healthy choices and involving them in meal planning fosters lifelong habits,” Dr Kesireddy says.
In the end, brightly coloured foods may be fun but the potential risks they carry aren’t worth it. By choosing natural alternatives and focusing on nutrient-rich, whole foods, parents can help protect their children’s health — and their own peace of mind. A calmer, happier child is worth far more than any rainbow-coloured snack.