Ominous colourful treats

HYDERABAD: Bright candies, cereals, and drinks may be irresistible to kids, but those vibrant colours come with a potential downside. Artificial food colourings, commonly used to make products look appealing, are now under scrutiny for their possible ill effects on children’s health and behaviour.

Dr Y Rajyalakshmi Devi, PhD Food & Nutrition, DDM, chief dietician and senior clinical nutritionist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, explains just how common these dyes are in our food supply.

“Artificial food colourings like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 are widely used in processed foods such as candies, beverages, snacks, breakfast cereals, and desserts to make them visually appealing to children and are more likely to trigger behavioural changes. They’re also found in some medications and vitamins targeted at kids,” she says.

For some children, the effects of these additives go beyond a sugar rush. Behavioural changes like hyperactivity, irritability, and impulsivity are often reported, particularly in younger kids.

Physical symptoms, too, can be troubling. “Headaches, rashes, or gastrointestinal discomfort like nausea or bloating aren’t uncommon. Some parents report sleep disturbances or mood swings after their child consumes foods containing these artificial colours.

These symptoms can overlap with other conditions, making it challenging to identify the root cause without thorough observation,” notes Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, consult pediatrician at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

Connecting these dots isn’t always easy. Dr Kesireddy advises parents to track their child’s eating habits and behaviours in a food diary. “Behavioural patterns linked to artificial colouring usually correlate with recent consumption of brightly coloured processed foods.

Keeping a detailed food diary can help parents track triggers. If behavioural changes subside after removing artificial colours, they are likely contributing factors,” he explains.

Children with conditions like ADHD may be even more vulnerable. Dr Rajyalakshmi highlights research linking artificial dyes to increased hyperactivity in children, especially those predisposed to ADHD. “Studies from the UK’s Food Standards Agency and others have linked artificial dyes to increased hyperactivity in children, especially those with ADHD or predisposed to it,” she says.