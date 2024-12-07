Hyderabad air cargo secures anti-terrorism certificate

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Friday announced that it has secured the prestigious Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) certification to maintain the highest standards of security in its operations and enhance the security of the global supply chain.

CTPAT — a voluntary programme led by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — is designed to strengthen the security of international trade by establishing a partnership between US Customs and the trade community. This certification recognises companies that have implemented stringent security practices and procedures to safeguard the supply chain against terrorism.

CTPAT-certified partners work with CBP to identify and address security vulnerabilities.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, “The certification from CTPAT is a significant milestone for GHAC. This certification not only strengthens our security framework but also reinforces our commitment to providing world-class cargo services that meet the highest global standards. We look forward to create a safe and efficient air cargo environment for our customers and partners.”