Dance teacher jailed for ‘marrying’, raping 13-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A special court for POCSO case found a dance teacher guilty of repeatedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour and forcibly “marrying” her and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convict, Kondeti Venkata Krishna Kishore, is married and has two children. During the trial, the survivor told the court that Kishore raped her several times after beating her up. She said he justified the rape by saying that she was his wife as he married her in a temple by tying the sacred thread. The girl was in Class 8 at the time and was 13 years old.

As he was a neighbour of the girl’s family, she used to visit his flat to play with his children. Subsequently, he enticed her and promised to marry her.