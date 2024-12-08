Dance teacher jailed for ‘marrying’, raping 13-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A special court for POCSO case found a dance teacher guilty of repeatedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour and forcibly “marrying” her and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The convict, Kondeti Venkata Krishna Kishore, is married and has two children. During the trial, the survivor told the court that Kishore raped her several times after beating her up. She said he justified the rape by saying that she was his wife as he married her in a temple by tying the sacred thread. The girl was in Class 8 at the time and was 13 years old.
As he was a neighbour of the girl’s family, she used to visit his flat to play with his children. Subsequently, he enticed her and promised to marry her.
One day, Kishore trespassed came to their flat and started dragging her to a temple, telling her that they would get married. When the survivor’s father stopped them, the convict attacked him, leaving him with head injuries. Then, Kishore tied a yellow thread on her neck, and when she removed it, he beat her up. He then told her that she was his wife now and proceeded to rape her.
The girl’s mother told the court that when she questioned her daughter, the survivor told her that Kishore used to kiss her by telling her that she was like his daughter. She also alleged that Kishore raped her daughter after giving her sleeping pills.
After conducting the medical examination, the doctors opined that though there was no recent sexual intercourse, sexual assault could not be ruled out.
Counsel for Kishore argued that the survivor’s parents falsely implicated his client.
However, the judge noted that the victim’s testimony was consistent, cogent and inspired the confidence of the court.