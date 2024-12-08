Duo sentenced to two years in jail for two-decade-old online job scam in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The special court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nampally, sentenced two persons to two years of imprisonment along with a Rs 2,000 fine in a cyberfraud case that was registered at CID PS, 21 years after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Jasdeep Singh Bains and his accomplice, Jaspal Singh Soni, both residents of Mohali.

According to the CID, the duo had amassed Rs 20 crore from the public by making false promises and cheating unemployed youths.

“This was after Jasdeep floated a company named Dream Merchants 4U based in Chandigarh and started attracting unemployed youth through their branch offices that were situated in the united Andhra Pradesh. He promised the victims that he would provide the victims online computer data entry work at a pay of Rs 8,000 per month through his company Online Job Work Company Private Limited,” a release read.