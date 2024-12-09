Hyderabad police arrest two for cheating job aspirants

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake visas and cheating job aspirants, desiring to secure jobs in foreign countries. The accused have been identified as Yeruva Abhishek Reddy and Thumma Chinnamma.

The police said in 2020, the accused persons launched a company called JMJ Reddy Consultancy at Himayathnagar. They offered attractive jobs, mainly in Singapore, to candidates and promised them high salaries and benefits, the police added.

“They (the accused) made false promises of overseas employment, including visa, accommodation, and travel arrangements. They issued fake and invalid visa documents for about 25 members, to make the scam seem legitimate,” the police said.

The police further said that the accused collected huge amounts of up to Rs 83 lakh from the victims and “spent the fraudulent money on their lavish lifestyles”.

The duo were arrested on Saturday and two cases have been filed against them at Narayanaguda and Alwal police stations.