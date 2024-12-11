Experts stress the importance of personalized skincare at Maya Medi Spa meet

HYDERABAD: Skincare has become an essential part of our daily lives over the last few years, thanks to an array of social media trends and beauty hacks. But amid busy work lives and tight deadlines, we tend to fall behind on skincare. Even if we try hard to follow the ‘perfect’ routine, problems are inevitable because the largest organ of the body is very sensitive.

Dr Akber Amier and Dr Pranitha Reddy addressed these topics in a skin meet at Maya Medi Spa. CE had an exclusive interaction with the doctors about skin treatments, hydration, and more.

Social media has played a big role in influencing people to use different skincare products. But Dr Pranitha advised against blindly following online trends, saying, “One product doesn’t work for everyone — please understand this. You need guidance and professional help to understand the product.”

Indeed, there are many skincare treatments. But Dr Akber cautioned that without proper consultation, one should not experiment with any kind of treatment. “For example, there are a few lasers which are good for you and a few which are not good for you. You need to understand the difference. There are also injectables that should be injected in specific treatments only. Be very cautious about treatments,” he added.

Dr Akber stressed on the importance of consultation but noted, “If you have really good skin, you don’t have to worry and can consult a doctor once in three months. Otherwise, you need to consult your doctor more frequently; sometimes, the problem is not known to us so we need to observe the changes in your skin.”

Though most are aware of the relation between water and skin health, he emphasised on how a good water intake, balanced diet and ample sleep help the skin.