Sip,stir,shake

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, known for its regal heritage and world-famous biryani, has evolved into a thriving hub for nightlife and innovative mixology over the years.

A bar crawl organised by 30BestBarsIndia offered us a glimpse into the city’s vibrant cocktail scene, where expert bartenders craft drinks that blend tradition with modernity. Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast or a casual drinker, Hyderabad’s bars promise a journey through flavour and creativity.

Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, highlighted the mixology trend in the city, stating, “In the past year, we’ve seen a significant emphasis on concept and storytelling, which has now become paramount. Bars are no longer just spaces to drink — they are immersive experiences. We have identified the top 3 places in Hyderabad which offer the best of everything — Hodd’s Bar, Hyatt, Gachibowli, Noho Progressive Asian House, Jubilee Hills, and Kin RU, Jubilee Hills.”

Vikram added, “For this year’s crawls, we’ve requested each bar to showcase their creativity in various ways. The first is a twist on a classic — an interpretation of a Picante or a take on a tequila-based cocktail. This theme allows each bar to demonstrate how they approach the classics. The second is regional or locally-sourced ingredients, which highlight India’s incredible diversity.

These cocktails shine a spotlight on flavours and ingredients that are deeply rooted in local culture and heritage;. the third is 0ABV innovations. As the trend of sober curiosity gains momentum, bars will showcase zero-alcohol cocktails that play with techniques and complexity.”

As we gathered for our tipsy journey at Hodd’s with anticipation, we were served Vitamin C, Nizami Spiced Nectar and Blossom. Vitamin C was their take on a classic Picante, with the infusion of tequila, kiwi, citrus, coriander, chilli and brine.

Nizami Spiced Nectar was their local-inspired drink with dark rum, curry leaf, tamarind, Guntur chilli and sweetener. The drink was served with a small chocolate sphere on top in a mini old-fashioned glass.

Next, it was our turn to head to Noho Progressive Asian House in Jubilee Hills. After braving the peak-hour evening traffic, we were eager to indulge in their mixology approach.

We were offered three very unique drinks along with delicious food like Xio Lin bao dimsum (pork dimsum), Spinach Sushi and Miso Chicken on robata grill. The drinks were Noho Picante, Cha Chua Gimlet and Orange Blossom Delight.