Supplies department files 11 cases against millers in four days

HYDERABAD: Following a stern warning about filing stringent cases, the State Civil Supplies Department has registered criminal cases against 11 rice millers over four days during inspections conducted by its enforcement wing. The wing was established to monitor the stocks of paddy issued to rice millers.

Civil Supplies Corporation Commissioner D S Chauhan emphasised that the drive against diversion of food grain stocks will continue. He cautioned millers to refrain from engaging in illegal practices.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chauhan reaffirmed that the State Civil Supplies Department and Corporation allocate paddy to millers through a completely transparent, systematic, and performance-based process.

He highlighted that the allocation system has been streamlined to ensure that millers with no history of defaulting receive food grains without difficulty.

He also reminded that the rice millers’ associations at both state and district levels were warned of stringent action against any pilferage or diversion of state-supplied paddy.

“While the majority of rice millers are adhering to the government’s rules and policies, it is with serious concern that we observe some unscrupulous millers continuing to engage in nefarious activities involving the diversion and pilferage of paddy from recent seasons,” Chauhan stated.