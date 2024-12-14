Winter wonders in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With changing seasons, our food preferences shift — what we crave during winters might not be the same in summers. Bringing this adaptability to the table, Tansen launched ‘Sardi Ke Rang, Tansen Ke Sang,’ an exclusive showcase of winter seasonal cuisine. Curated by Chef Gagan Deep Singh, the special menu brings the warmth and flavours of the season to the table.
We began our culinary journey with a comforting soup, Murgh Badami Shorba, made with chicken stock and almonds. This hot, aromatic soup, with earthy spices, rich chicken flavour, and almond bites, was the perfect start.
For vegetarians, there was the Makai Aur Khumbh Ka Shorba, a creamy soup prepared with sweet corn and mushrooms, tempered with onions, and finished with cream — equally satisfying.
The starters offered a range of delights. Lahori Paneer Tikka — paneer cubes stuffed with khoya and dry nuts, marinated in Indian spices and yogurt, and finished in a tandoor, was an instant favourite.
The Urad Dal Ki Shami, a soft, flavourful kebab made with black lentils and Indian spices, had a taste similar to vada. For non-veg lovers, the Aatishi Murgh Tikka, marinated twice with hot Indian spices and grilled with cheddar cheese, stood out along with the Basil Fish Tikka, a tandoor-cooked treat infused with basil, yogurt, and Indian spices.
Both were exceptional.
“The menu is carefully curated with seasonal ingredients and spices to suit the weather. We offer variety in every category. For example, along with soups like Murgh Badami Shorba, we’ve introduced dishes like Dum Ka Murgh and Sarson Wali Machhi. While the menu reflects North-Western Frontier cuisine, we’ve included local elements like Guntur Karam to match Hyderabad’s preference for spicy flavours, balancing them thoughtfully,” said Chef Gagan Deep Singh.
For the main course, the showstopper was the classic Punjabi-style Sarson Ka Saag with Makai Ki Roti. “As a Punjabi, our winters are incomplete without this dish,” shared the chef. Other highlights included Methi Matar Malai, Dum Ka Murgh, Murgh Saag Wala, and Dal Gosht, which is tender mutton cooked with lentils, and Sarso Wali Machhi, mustard-seasoned fish that was paired with an assortment of breads like Chilli Cheese Kulcha and Sofiyani Roti.
Finally, desserts were delicious surprises, with delights like Beetroot Halwa, a common yet warm treat to end the meal.
The winter-special menu is open for a limited time. Head over to Tansen and savour the flavours before winter melts into spring!