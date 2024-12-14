Winter wonders in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With changing seasons, our food preferences shift — what we crave during winters might not be the same in summers. Bringing this adaptability to the table, Tansen launched ‘Sardi Ke Rang, Tansen Ke Sang,’ an exclusive showcase of winter seasonal cuisine. Curated by Chef Gagan Deep Singh, the special menu brings the warmth and flavours of the season to the table.

We began our culinary journey with a comforting soup, Murgh Badami Shorba, made with chicken stock and almonds. This hot, aromatic soup, with earthy spices, rich chicken flavour, and almond bites, was the perfect start.

For vegetarians, there was the Makai Aur Khumbh Ka Shorba, a creamy soup prepared with sweet corn and mushrooms, tempered with onions, and finished with cream — equally satisfying.

The starters offered a range of delights. Lahori Paneer Tikka — paneer cubes stuffed with khoya and dry nuts, marinated in Indian spices and yogurt, and finished in a tandoor, was an instant favourite.

The Urad Dal Ki Shami, a soft, flavourful kebab made with black lentils and Indian spices, had a taste similar to vada. For non-veg lovers, the Aatishi Murgh Tikka, marinated twice with hot Indian spices and grilled with cheddar cheese, stood out along with the Basil Fish Tikka, a tandoor-cooked treat infused with basil, yogurt, and Indian spices.