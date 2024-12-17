Creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation

HYDERABAD: In 2024 The fashion scene, particularly in Hyderabad, has witnessed remarkable growth, with flagship stores, bold new designs, and innovative concepts captivating audiences. This year has been about embracing change, showcasing creativity, and celebrating heritage in a modern world — making Hyderabad one of the most talked-about cities in fashion.

Hyderabad has welcomed prominent designers and brands, each contributing to the city’s evolving fashion landscape. Leading names like Abraham & Thakore, Satya Paul, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani have established their flagship stores here, marking a significant milestone for the city of pearls. Not to be outdone, Hyderabad’s very own Gaurang Shah has ventured into interiors this year, further expanding his creative portfolio.

Gaurang Shah: It’s been a humbling & inspiring year

Reflecting on the year, Gaurang Shah spoke about his experiences and the special moments that shaped his journey in 2024. “This year has been a rich fabric of creativity and craftsmanship. My Gulal spring-summer collection, inspired by Holi, was particularly satisfying as it celebrated vibrant colours and cultural roots.

2024 also marked a renewal of purpose for me. Since debuting at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2012, the platform has been both a catalyst for visibility and a crucible for creative innovation,” he shares.

Shifting focus to interiors, Gaurang shares his excitement about Gaurang Homes and the Neel furnishing collection — a blend of Jamdani weaves, hand-embroidered Chikan, Kasauti, and Sujini. Rendered in natural indigo on hand-spun Khadi, the collection reflects his dedication to design authenticity. “Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to introduce a home collection inspired by Haldi’s earthy richness.

My vision for interiors is to be a ‘concept-to-finish’ designer, where every element — furnishing to furniture — tells a cohesive story of cultural richness,” he adds. Gaurang also highlighted the year’s focus on rare embroidery techniques through his Sindoor collection, a tribute to bridal grandeur.

“This year was about bold designs and intricate craftsmanship. Collaborating with artisans across India — from Mochi and Kutch to Petit Point and Maraudi — was both humbling and inspiring. Each stitch carries the weight of tradition, resonating deeply with brides creating their dream trousseau,” says the designer.