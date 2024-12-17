Creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation

HYDERABAD: In 2024 The fashion scene, particularly in Hyderabad, has witnessed remarkable growth, with flagship stores, bold new designs, and innovative concepts captivating audiences. This year has been about embracing change, showcasing creativity, and celebrating heritage in a modern world — making Hyderabad one of the most talked-about cities in fashion.
Hyderabad has welcomed prominent designers and brands, each contributing to the city’s evolving fashion landscape. Leading names like Abraham & Thakore, Satya Paul, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani have established their flagship stores here, marking a significant milestone for the city of pearls. Not to be outdone, Hyderabad’s very own Gaurang Shah has ventured into interiors this year, further expanding his creative portfolio.
Gaurang Shah: It’s been a humbling & inspiring year
Reflecting on the year, Gaurang Shah spoke about his experiences and the special moments that shaped his journey in 2024. “This year has been a rich fabric of creativity and craftsmanship. My Gulal spring-summer collection, inspired by Holi, was particularly satisfying as it celebrated vibrant colours and cultural roots.
2024 also marked a renewal of purpose for me. Since debuting at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2012, the platform has been both a catalyst for visibility and a crucible for creative innovation,” he shares.
Shifting focus to interiors, Gaurang shares his excitement about Gaurang Homes and the Neel furnishing collection — a blend of Jamdani weaves, hand-embroidered Chikan, Kasauti, and Sujini. Rendered in natural indigo on hand-spun Khadi, the collection reflects his dedication to design authenticity. “Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to introduce a home collection inspired by Haldi’s earthy richness.
My vision for interiors is to be a ‘concept-to-finish’ designer, where every element — furnishing to furniture — tells a cohesive story of cultural richness,” he adds. Gaurang also highlighted the year’s focus on rare embroidery techniques through his Sindoor collection, a tribute to bridal grandeur.
“This year was about bold designs and intricate craftsmanship. Collaborating with artisans across India — from Mochi and Kutch to Petit Point and Maraudi — was both humbling and inspiring. Each stitch carries the weight of tradition, resonating deeply with brides creating their dream trousseau,” says the designer.
Tarun Tahiliani: Celebration of grandeur
Tarun Tahiliani, who created a buzz this year with his designs featured at the Paris Olympics, also made headlines with his flagship Tasva store in Himayatnagar. The store’s grand launch, featuring Naga Chaitanya arriving as a groom on horseback, became the talk of the town. “Tasva has grown into a renowned name across India, celebrated for its quality and craftsmanship. Hyderabad’s enthusiasm and demand for premium Indian wear inspired the launch of this flagship store. It’s a strategic move that reflects our commitment to the city’s vibrant and evolving fashion culture,” Tahiliani shares.
Abraham & Thakore: Minimalism meets craftsmanship
Designer duo Abraham & Thakore, who opened their flagship store in Banjara Hills, shared insights on their growth and creative milestones. “2024 has been a pivotal year for us. We expanded our retail presence with new stores in Delhi and Hyderabad.
These spaces are thoughtfully designed, reflecting our ethos of minimalism, craftsmanship, and contemporary design while offering customers a holistic experience,” says the duo. Their Finding Beauty collection, showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week, stood out as a bold experiment in sustainable luxury.
“This year has been creatively enriching, allowing us to redefine what luxury means in today’s world. Hyderabad’s dynamic culture — where tradition and modernity coexist — deeply resonates with our brand philosophy. With our new store, we look forward to connecting with an audience that values heritage, creativity, and innovation,” they explain.