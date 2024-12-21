Arpit Chourey reflects on his journey from Bihar to stage as he prepares for Hard Rock Café performance in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Arpit Chourey’s story is the kind that feels both inspiring and grounded — an artiste navigating his way through life, fuelled by passion and persistence. From his humble beginnings in Bihar to making his mark as a singer, Arpit’s journey is a testament to following one’s dreams even when the odds seem stacked against you.
Arpit is all set to perform on December 22 at the Hard Rock Café, Hitec City, a venue that holds a special place in his heart. “Hard Rock has always been amazing. The energy, the people — they’re so receptive and fun-loving. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone dance since I cannot dance,” he said with a wide grin.
Reflecting on his early days, the singer said, “Music has always been there. I started working, my first job was in Bihar. I wanted to do music. I wanted to do something in music, but then Bihar had no opportunity as such. So, I landed a job in Hyderabad, which was the first city which happened. And then I started playing originals and that’s how I got into playing more gigs around the city.”
When he speaks about his first live performance, you can see the joy in his expression. It’s a memory that shaped his confidence on stage. Recalling a nugget of wisdom from a high school teacher, Arpit expressed, “She told me, if you’re on the stage and you think you’re like a king, you won’t feel anything. That’s what I had in my mind. Because, or else, it’s all jittery.”
Arpit draws inspiration from an eclectic range of music, which he believes keeps him creatively alive. “I like Jack Johnson, John Mayer. Basically, I listen to everything from death metal to ghazals. It keeps changing and currently I’m listening to a lot of rock and roll.
Like Chuck Berry and all. It’s Christmas season after all,” he shared, laughing. These influences deeply shape his songwriting. “Jack Johnson has a very earthy, very acoustic feel and pays more attention to what he is writing, storytelling, and singers like him has inspired me. When I write originals or when I release my own songs or if I’m composing, that is somewhere in the back of my mind. I don’t want to write cliches,” he added thoughtfully.
When it comes to creating music, Arpit’s process is as free-spirited as he is. “The thing about creating is that there are no rules. If you want to write, write. If you have a tune in your head, make it happen,” he said.
One of his songs, Curious Case of Mondays, is a perfect example of this playful creativity. Inspired by his drummer’s habit of skipping Monday jam sessions to spend time with his girlfriend, Arpit transformed this simple quirk into a lively, fictional story.
Some of his most cherished performances include the NH7 Weekender in 2016 and playing at the iconic The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi. “The Piano Man was the best. It was so much fun,” he reminisced. While he doesn’t stick to a single genre, he acknowledges his strengths.
“I have my limitations — I can’t rap or do metal vocals. But when I’m performing covers, especially commercial music, I don’t hold back because I’m performing for the crowd,” he further narrated.
Beyond music, Arpit has a range of interests that keep him grounded. He enjoys reading, watching football and cricket, and occasionally dabbling in sports. Podcasts and YouTube videos also serve as sources of inspiration. For aspiring singers, his advice is simple yet profound — confidence is key.
“My English teacher once said, think of yourself as a king when you’re on stage and also think that everyone in the audience are fools, you know more than them. I mean, you have to think like that. And then only you’ll have that confidence to blabber whatever you’re doing on stage,” he revealed.
The journey has been incredible, but he knows it’s far from over. As he wrapped up, he quoted a song that perfectly sums up his journey till now, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey’ and with the passion he carries, those miles are bound to be filled with music, stories, and unforgettable moments.