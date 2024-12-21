Arpit Chourey reflects on his journey from Bihar to stage as he prepares for Hard Rock Café performance in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Arpit Chourey’s story is the kind that feels both inspiring and grounded — an artiste navigating his way through life, fuelled by passion and persistence. From his humble beginnings in Bihar to making his mark as a singer, Arpit’s journey is a testament to following one’s dreams even when the odds seem stacked against you.

Arpit is all set to perform on December 22 at the Hard Rock Café, Hitec City, a venue that holds a special place in his heart. “Hard Rock has always been amazing. The energy, the people — they’re so receptive and fun-loving. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone dance since I cannot dance,” he said with a wide grin.

Reflecting on his early days, the singer said, “Music has always been there. I started working, my first job was in Bihar. I wanted to do music. I wanted to do something in music, but then Bihar had no opportunity as such. So, I landed a job in Hyderabad, which was the first city which happened. And then I started playing originals and that’s how I got into playing more gigs around the city.”

When he speaks about his first live performance, you can see the joy in his expression. It’s a memory that shaped his confidence on stage. Recalling a nugget of wisdom from a high school teacher, Arpit expressed, “She told me, if you’re on the stage and you think you’re like a king, you won’t feel anything. That’s what I had in my mind. Because, or else, it’s all jittery.”

Arpit draws inspiration from an eclectic range of music, which he believes keeps him creatively alive. “I like Jack Johnson, John Mayer. Basically, I listen to everything from death metal to ghazals. It keeps changing and currently I’m listening to a lot of rock and roll.

Like Chuck Berry and all. It’s Christmas season after all,” he shared, laughing. These influences deeply shape his songwriting. “Jack Johnson has a very earthy, very acoustic feel and pays more attention to what he is writing, storytelling, and singers like him has inspired me. When I write originals or when I release my own songs or if I’m composing, that is somewhere in the back of my mind. I don’t want to write cliches,” he added thoughtfully.