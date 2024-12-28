Taste of Japan

HYDERABAD: A blend of traditional Japanese flavours and innovative culinary creations delighted our taste buds and celebrated the art of sushi-making at the Sushi festival of YOÜMEE, located at Nexus Mall, Kukatpally. The Manga-inspired interiors, reminiscent of black-and-white Japanese comic pages, set the perfect backdrop for a unique culinary journey, blending Japanese cultural elements with Pan-Asian culinary art.

Talking about the festival, Rohit Aggarwal, Director, Lite Bite Foods, says, “Our motive has always been to serve high-quality Pan-Asian cuisine that resonates with a diverse audience, especially as sushi’s popularity continues to soar. Sushi has gained widespread popularity around the world, and this festival is our way of bringing people closer to experience the rich tradition behind the dish, while offering something unique. Whether you’re exploring sushi for the first time or coming back for your favourite flavours, we’ve designed this menu to make our guests’ dining experience memorable and exciting.”

The Sushi Festival menu features an exciting array of dishes that fuse Asian flavours, from vegetarian delights to sumptuous seafood options. We began our journey with Crazy Soy Maguro, a classic with soy-marinated tuna, cucumber, micro-greens and tobiko orange. Another standout is the Edamame California, an American-inspired roll packed with spicy edamame, sesame seeds, and fresh microgreens. Seafood lovers can indulge in the Paradise Roll, packed with fresh salmon, sweet Japanese beans, avocado, and spicy mayo.