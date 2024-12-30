GHMC, NIT-W to collaborate to address traffic, drainage issues

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address critical urban challenges such as traffic congestion and drainage management, the GHMC in collaboration with the civil engineering division of National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W)will establish a state-of-the-art technology centre to deliver modern, practical and sustainable solutions and incorporate them at the planning stage of future projects.

Sources said the traffic and transportation division of the centre will conduct in-depth analyses of the city’s traffic patterns and transportation systems and develop innovative and up-to-date solutions for traffic management, infrastructure optimisation and transportation planning to meet Hyderabad’s growing urban needs.

The drainage information centre will undertake a comprehensive study of Hyderabad’s entire drainage network, including nalas (stormwater drains). Detailed mapping, measurements and assessments would be conducted.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi held a meeting with representatives of NIT-W to define the framework and objectives of the project.

NIT-W’s professor Prasad suggested entering into a structured agreement to ensure sustained operations. The commissioner directed engineering officials to prepare the necessary guidelines and agreements to formalise the collaboration.