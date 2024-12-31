ACB registers 213 cases in 2024, police leads the list: DG

HYDERABAD: Till December 30, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 213 cases, including 126 trap cases, 11 related to disproportionate assets (DA) and 76 involving procedural violations linked to departmental inquiries. With over 300 arrests made this year, most of these cases involve government officials, particularly from the Police department.

Speaking to TNIE, ACB Director General (DG) Vijay Kumar said the agency receives an average of 28 to 30 complaints daily and has maintained a conviction rate of 70% in 2024, backed by strong evidence. He noted that a large number involve officials from the Police department, followed by those from Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Transport, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Electricity departments. This is attributed to the nature of these departments, which frequently engage in public dealings, resulting in higher complaint volumes, he noted.

Vijay Kumar, who took charge in September, emphasised the importance of training to enhance the bureau’s functioning.

He said the focus is on intra-departmental training covering government rules, the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), newly inducted BNS and BNSS, internal procedures, handling of DA cases, drafting skills and conducting raids. Newly inducted personnel, he added, are being equipped gradually, with all recruits undergoing one month of initial training followed by an annual week-long refresher programme.

Training in focus

The ACB, with a strength of over 300 personnel, inducted 30 to 40 staff members in 2024, and as a deputation-based organisation, it ensures comprehensive training for all new joiners. The ACB DG also highlighted the agency’s commitment to filing chargesheets for criminal trials backed by substantial evidence, particularly in cases of corruption, DA and other charges. On the reinstatement of officers under suspension, the ACB provides remarks to the departments concerned and takes decision under prescribed government rules.

Some prominent cases unearthed in 2024 include the alleged `700 crore sheep scam, the case against Irrigation Department AEE Herur Nikesh Kumar for DA worth Rs 100 crore and ex-HMDA director Shiva Balakrishna for acquiring assets estimated at Rs 300 crore. Other significant cases include Hyderabad CCS ACP Uma Maheshwar’s DA amounting to Rs 3.4 crore and properties worth Rs 15 crore found during raids at the residence of Tribal Welfare Engineering Department Executive Engineer K Jaga Jyothi.