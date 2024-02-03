Inclusive Dining Empowers Students

HYDERABAD: The air is charged with anticipation as the students of Devnar College for the Blind gather at Jalpaan restaurant in Somajiguda. This is not merely an outing, but a specially curated experience for them — a feast of flavours crafted by Young Indians in collaboration with Round Table India to promote inclusive dining experiences for the visually impaired.
As the students settle around tables set up with braille menus, the room is filled with excitement in their voices. Each student, demonstrating their independence, navigates through the menu by delicately touching it with their fingers. Experiencing a well-deserved service, the students indulge in a delicious feast, all ordering by themselves with the help of the braille menu.
Arya, a student of Devnar College for the Blind, expresses her joy, saying, “I’m feeling very happy. I think this is the first time that I’m ordering myself in a restaurant. Usually, whenever we go out for lunch, I never had this opportunity, so I’m thankful for this initiative.”
This initiative, hosted for around 51 students, brings smiles to the faces of these beautiful souls, offering unwavering support towards accessibility. Young Indians, a dynamic organisation comprising over 400+ members in Hyderabad from diverse fields, passionately dedicate themselves to the common cause of nation-building, youth leadership, and thought leadership. An integral part of The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), they tirelessly tackle social issues affecting today’s youth, children, and rural communities, including road safety, climate change, child sexual abuse, health, and more. Their accessibility vertical is a cornerstone project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by disabled individuals, promoting empowerment, and cultivating inclusivity across society.
Under the visionary leadership of Hyderabad Chair Shivani Loya and Co-Chair Ashwin Agarwal, a common minimum programme has been envisioned to drive change through initiatives like the braille menu. This initiative, set to expand throughout Telangana, marks a significant step towards inclusivity in dining experiences. “Together, RTI and Yi members launched the braille menu in association with Jalpaan. We truly appreciate the selfless contribution by Ronak Singhi, who supported our vision and sponsored the lunch for all the kids. We jointly appeal to all restaurant owners across the state to adopt braille menus and provide the same exceptional experience to the visually impaired, ensuring signboards in Braille to guide them independently,” shared Shivani Loya, chair of YI, Hyderabad chapter.
Emphasising the goals of their organisation, Tr Maksood Ahmed, RTI Area Vice Chairman said, “Round Table India and Ladies Circle India are a collective of men and women between the ages of 18 and 40. Our motto is adopt, adapt, and improve. We bring young men together to challenge, inspire, and learn from each other. We share ideas openly with trust and empower each individual to make a positive impact on the community through fellowship. Our members are young business professionals and corporate executives from across India who believe in bringing about change and excellence in ourselves and our community.
Together we form an international network of young men from over 60 nations. Apart from our multiple community service projects across India, our long-term project is Freedom Through Education, where our focus is on building state-of-the-art infrastructure for underprivileged children. In the last decade, we have built one classroom a day every day. From the year 1997, we have completed 3616 projects at an outlay of 437 crores impacting over 9.53 million children in India. Today, as part of our community service initiative, we, together with YI, have supported 50+ blind kids to give our support towards accessibility, and we are very humbled to collaborate with YI. Our gratitude to the entire Yi team for making us a part of the noble initiative to serve the visually impaired community. We shall continue our collaboration and together make a difference.”
Manjula, another student, said that she is enjoying this experience to the fullest. “I am having a great time here. It’s nice to see YI coming up with this concept for us. It makes our dining experience much easier.”
The Yi and RTI team, including Ashish Kumar Sonthalia, Rushab Jain, Shrey Agrawal, Kapil Baldev, and Pooja Lalwani, express their privilege in serving these needs, understanding that such moments can only be truly felt by being present. Simultaneously, the YI Massom team, led by Pooja Lalwani, sensitises these children on safe and unsafe touch through braille books and engaging discussions, further enriching their experience with invaluable knowledge and awareness.