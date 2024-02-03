Inclusive Dining Empowers Students

Arya, a student of Devnar College for the Blind, expresses her joy, saying, “I’m feeling very happy. I think this is the first time that I’m ordering myself in a restaurant. Usually, whenever we go out for lunch, I never had this opportunity, so I’m thankful for this initiative.”

This initiative, hosted for around 51 students, brings smiles to the faces of these beautiful souls, offering unwavering support towards accessibility. Young Indians, a dynamic organisation comprising over 400+ members in Hyderabad from diverse fields, passionately dedicate themselves to the common cause of nation-building, youth leadership, and thought leadership. An integral part of The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), they tirelessly tackle social issues affecting today’s youth, children, and rural communities, including road safety, climate change, child sexual abuse, health, and more. Their accessibility vertical is a cornerstone project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by disabled individuals, promoting empowerment, and cultivating inclusivity across society.

Under the visionary leadership of Hyderabad Chair Shivani Loya and Co-Chair Ashwin Agarwal, a common minimum programme has been envisioned to drive change through initiatives like the braille menu. This initiative, set to expand throughout Telangana, marks a significant step towards inclusivity in dining experiences. “Together, RTI and Yi members launched the braille menu in association with Jalpaan. We truly appreciate the selfless contribution by Ronak Singhi, who supported our vision and sponsored the lunch for all the kids. We jointly appeal to all restaurant owners across the state to adopt braille menus and provide the same exceptional experience to the visually impaired, ensuring signboards in Braille to guide them independently,” shared Shivani Loya, chair of YI, Hyderabad chapter.