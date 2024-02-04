Apollo launches novel initiative ahead of World Cancer Day

HYDERABAD: To create an uplifting atmosphere in the hospital ahead of World Cancer Day on December 4, the Apollo Cancer Hospital here installed a “victory bell” to honour the strength and triumph of cancer survivors. IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu officially inaugurated the victory bell on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said, “When we hear the word ‘cancer’, we are immediately frightened. The family goes through mental agony. However, cancer can be conquered if it is diagnosed at an early stage.”

“So we need to create a positive environment for people in the hospital. This is a beautiful initiative in that direction,” he added.

The joint managing director of the Apollo Hospitals group, Dr Sangita Reddy, said, “The unveiling of the victory bell symbolises not just the battles fought within the hospital’s oncology units but also the spirit of victory and perseverance that defines the journey of every cancer patient.”

The hospital management said that patients reaching the milestone of completing their cancer treatment can ring the victory bell to echo their personal victory.