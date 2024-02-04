Hundreds duped in false hopes of good returns

HYDERABAD: “Suppose you deposit Rs 10,000 today. In three months, you can receive Rs 20,000, which is a 1:1 return. In one year, you can receive a 1:4 return,” was the promise of a business and management consultancy XITO Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. Registered in 2015, the Bengaluru-based company owned a website and an application that was available on Google Play Store.

Trusting these credentials, close to 200 people from across TS, AP and other states deposited their hard-earned money in XITO only to incur huge losses, revealed M Hussaini Naidu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (Cyberabad).

The registration process was simple - install the application from Play Store, log in with the given credentials and you’re all set to start investing.

According to the website, the first three months is the lock-in period. “After three months, the victim will get a notification on the app urging them to extend their investment period upto a year for a 1:4 Return On Investment (ROI),” Naidu explained. “However, in most cases, the ROI on the first investment is not received. The company used to cite technical errors and release only a small amount to the victim.”

This case of investment fraud came to light after a victim reported a loss of Rs 6.50 lakh (through various instalments) at the KPHB police station in March 2023.

FOR PUBLIC ATTENTION!

If any such person or company approaches you with a similar offer or attractive scheme, inform the same to the nearest police station or post the complaint to the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad on the WhatsApp number: 94936 25553 or mail to eow-cyberabad@tspolice.gov.in