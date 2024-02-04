Mayor meets CM to discuss GHMC budget for 2024–25

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijalaxmi met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday and discussed pending issues related to the formation of GHMC Standing Committee, General Body Meeting, and presentation of the GHMC budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
In a statement later, the mayor clarified that she met the chief minister only to discuss GHMC-related issues and ruled out any political intentions. ‘’I had full faith in the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao and will remain in BRS,’’ she said.
The mayor said that discussions related to the election of GHMC Standing Committees, and conducting the GHMC General Body meeting pending for the last five months due to the Assembly election code.
She requested Revanth who is in charge of MAUD department, to take the initiative in this regard, especially in the absence of a minister of municipal affairs, to pave the way for introducing the GHMC budget before the model code of conduct comes into force for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
The CM responded favourably to all the points brought to his notice by Vijayalaxmi.