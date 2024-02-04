Mayor meets CM to discuss GHMC budget for 2024–25

The mayor said that discussions related to the election of GHMC Standing Committees, and conducting the GHMC General Body meeting pending for the last five months due to the Assembly election code.

She requested Revanth who is in charge of MAUD department, to take the initiative in this regard, especially in the absence of a minister of municipal affairs, to pave the way for introducing the GHMC budget before the model code of conduct comes into force for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The CM responded favourably to all the points brought to his notice by Vijayalaxmi.