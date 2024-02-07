Fast at your own risk

HYDERABAD : Dieting, fasting, and reducing food intake have become common methods for weight loss. Currently, one of the most popular approaches is intermittent fasting, pursued by many individuals seeking both improved health and weight reduction. However, undertaking intermittent fasting without full understanding can have negative implications for health. It’s important to recognise that intermittent fasting comes with its own set of disadvantages, say the experts.

Sujatha Stephen K, RD, Chief Nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, offering insights into adopting intermittent fasting responsibly says, “While intermittent fasting carries both benefits and drawbacks, it is crucial to approach it in a proper and healthy manner. Don’t be driven by social media trends, instead intermittent fasting should be embraced as a lifestyle rather than a short-term fix. Abrupt changes in eating patterns can disrupt the gut system, leading to gastric issues and metabolic disturbances.” She cautions against overeating during feeding periods and recommends consuming low-calorie options like juices and fruits to prevent acidity.

Sujatha emphasises the importance of seeking proper guidance and avoiding quick fixes promoted in short videos or by influencers. She advocates for a gradual transition into intermittent fasting to allow the body to adapt and suggests maintaining an active lifestyle and exercising regularly during fasting periods to support gut health and overall well-being. Sujatha also highlights the challenges of adopting intermittent fasting in the Indian context, where distractions and unhealthy dietary habits prevail, urging individuals to commit to intermittent fasting as a sustainable lifestyle choice rather than making excuses for inconsistent adherence.