From pharma to funny bones

HYDERABAD : As someone who carries humour as part of her dynamic persona, Shashi Dhiman says comedy does not feel like work but provides a respite from the mundane life. Dhiman will be performing on February 11 at Aaramole Cafe, Film Nagar, and The Street Drive In, Madhapur. In conversation with CE:

What inspired you to become a comedian and how did you get your break in the industry?

I have always been active on stage since childhood. I used to act, dance and host my school’s annual day events. I did some theatre in college as well. My friends would gather around me to hear my stories, which they would find funny. They then motivated me to try something in comedy. In 2018, I did my first open mic in Chandigarh. It did really well. Laughter and applause from the audience made me realise that this was going to be my path in life.

How do you come up with new material?

I do anecdotal comedy so anything and everything bizarre finds space in my routines. They are mostly everyday, mundane things that happen in my surroundings. So, the basic structure of the story is already there, I try to make it relatable and funny.

How do you handle a tough crowd or a joke that doesn’t land well?

One learns that with time. Sometimes, the audience just wants to talk to you and have fun. In that crowd, work-related, impromptu jokes help a lot. If a joke doesn’t work in any of the shows, I rewrite or restructure it.

Can you share some memorable experiences from your time on stage?

I was doing a show in Bangalore, and after the show, a girl came up to me and started crying. She thanked me for making her laugh and said that she was going through some tough times. She watched my videos to get her mind off those dark things in life. That really made me happy and motivated me to work harder.

How would you define your relationship with humour? What significance does humour hold in the world?

I try to make everything funny around me, that’s how I see my relationship with humour. When people come to comedy shows, they enjoy themselves and forget about their daily struggles. Humour teaches us to take everything easy.

Your biggest comedic influences or inspirations?

There are many, but to name some, I think Abhishek Upmanyu is one of the finest comics out there. He is naturally funny and works hard on his craft. Internally, I like Ricky Gervais, Norm Macdonald and Louis CK.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to pursue a career in comedy?

Write five minutes of jokes and go to any open mics near you, the rest will follow. You just need to step out of your comfort zone.

Upcoming projects or performances?

I am planning to release four to five videos on my Youtube Channel this year. I am working on some sports projects as well.