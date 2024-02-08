Culture through the lens of sport

HYDERABAD: While everyone’s attention at the stadium is on the match, there’s an English artist, directing his focus towards the audience, landscape, and whatnot. Not with a camera but with his brush strokes. In a conversation with CE, he explains his fascination behind painting sports and his journey.

People perceive the culture of a particular country through different lenses. Some view it through the lens of lifestyle while others through the perspective of economic status. Andy Brown, unlike others, he sees the culture through the lens of sports. He travels around the world painting sports. He was spotted painting cricket recently in the England versus India Test series. Emphasising the inspiration behind painting sports, he said, “I’ve been painting sports for about 10 years, but I’ve painted all my life, sports, landscape, portraits, everything. I started painting sports when I lived in South Korea for 10 years, and I started painting baseball in South Korea because I found it a great way to see the culture and the people of the country, from the music they listen to, the food they eat, and the games they play. So I started travelling around the world, painting baseball, and now I’ve painted polo, Formula 1, soccer. And of course, cricket.”

He said that it’s quite different painting here in India compared to in the UK or other places in the world. “One of the big differences is just the noise and just the crowds. The crowd is so fantastic, so passionate, so loud that it’s actually hard to hear yourself. I actually love the culture here in India, the food, the people, the welcome I’ve had from everybody in the stadium has been absolutely amazing. I’ve really, really enjoyed the past few days here in Hyderabad, and I can’t wait to see the rest of the country.”

When asked about his creative process of incorporating culture in sports, he said, “I try to encapsulate and put that into the paintings by the flags. I try to get the sounds also. I want to get the fact the commotion of the crowd, the noise of the crowd. I’ll put the flags in there, put the wildlife. We have Eagles flying overhead here in Hyderabad. So I tried to include everything to do with the country, including the cricketers.”