GHMC to take up junction improvement in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Due to increasing traffic congestion, the need to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles has arisen in the city. In this regard, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D Ronald Rose instructed officials to submit proposals to take up works for junction improvement in various parts of the city.

The GHMC Commissioners held a review meeting with officials of Town Planning and Engineering officials of GHMC and instructed them to put up proposals for inviting tenders, duly coordinating with traffic, engineering and town planning officials.

For the safety of pedestrians, the commissioner asked to identify the places for construction of Foot-over-Bridges (FoBs) wherever necessary. Almost 11 out of the proposed 22 FoBs have been completed and brought in use. He also asked them to take up reparation works of dysfunctional escalators immediately.