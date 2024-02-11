Hyderabad: Police organise ‘Anti-Drug Abuse Summit’ at BITS

HYDERABAD: The ‘Anti-Drug Abuse Summit-2024’ organised by the Rachakonda police at BITS-Pilani here on Saturday evoked an enthusiastic response from the students of various colleges.
Apart from skits, discussions, and presentations, the top police officials delivered impactful messages against the use of drugs.
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, TS NAB Director Sandeep Shandiliya, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Chief Investigation Officer at US Consulate Eden Fisher, Guinness World Record holder Sreenathachary Vangeepuram and other personalities spoke on the deleterious effects of drugs.
Sudheer Babu said: “Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) are only the beginning of the fight against drugs and there will be more initiative to fight the menace. The discussions and summits are meant for the students to understand the effects of drugs. “We have invited the students to come up with slogans, insights, and plays.”
He said the Rachakonda police have so far seized drugs worth `5 crore with 700 arrests and 12 detentions under PD Act. Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, said a Bollywood movie ‘12th Fail’ which was based on the life of IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.
The auditorium resonated with applause when TS NAB Director Sandeep Shandiliya delivered moving narrations which he experienced personally.
Sandeep Shandilya shared a poignant story from his past. He spoke of one of his friends who was once a rising star representing India’s Kabaddi team at just 16 but whose life turned upside down because of his drug addiction. He contracted the habit during a trip to Pakistan which led to failing grades, family turmoil, and a desperate father making daily payments to take cafe of his son suffering from withdrawal symptoms when the drug was out of reach for him.