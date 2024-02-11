Hyderabad: Police organise ‘Anti-Drug Abuse Summit’ at BITS

HYDERABAD: The ‘Anti-Drug Abuse Summit-2024’ organised by the Rachakonda police at BITS-Pilani here on Saturday evoked an enthusiastic response from the students of various colleges.

Apart from skits, discussions, and presentations, the top police officials delivered impactful messages against the use of drugs.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, TS NAB Director Sandeep Shandiliya, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Chief Investigation Officer at US Consulate Eden Fisher, Guinness World Record holder Sreenathachary Vangeepuram and other personalities spoke on the deleterious effects of drugs.

Sudheer Babu said: “Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) are only the beginning of the fight against drugs and there will be more initiative to fight the menace. The discussions and summits are meant for the students to understand the effects of drugs. “We have invited the students to come up with slogans, insights, and plays.”