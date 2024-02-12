Hyderabad: Mom, daughter suspects in realtor murder

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the murder of a realtor in Jubilee Hills took a shocking turn as the police identified the involvement of a mother-daughter duo in the crime.

While a manhunt continues for the five absconding offenders, the police arrested Himambhi and Naseema, suspecting their alleged involvement in the murder of P Raju, who was found murdered in Yousufguda under Jubilee Hills police station last week.

Himambhi has as many as five FIRs registered against her, including charges of prostitution, facilitating prostitution for others, and blackmailing.