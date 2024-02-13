Tales of love & attachment

HYDERABAD : Inspired by personal experiences, Maithri Rao’s short dance film, “My First Chair,” revolves around the innocent attachment of a child to a cherished possession, transporting attendees of ‘Anuraga’ to their own childhood attachments. From divine devotion to the tender bond between a mother and child, ‘Anuraga,’ a solo Bharatnatyam recital by Maithri Rao held at Saptaparni, showcased performances enriched with emotions.
‘Anuraga’ is a captivating journey through various compositions delving into the depths of attachment and love in its various forms. The evening unfolded as Maithri Rao graced the stage with a performance on “Devi,” a composition paying homage to the divine mother. Through ancient Sanskrit verses and invocatory movements, the strength and grace of Devi are celebrated. Set to the enchanting melodies of raagamalika and talamalika, this piece, choreographed by Maithri, with the soulful rendition of Preethy Mahesh, captures the love and devotion towards the goddess.
After the divine performance, “Hari Smarane Mado” takes the audience on a heartfelt journey of a mother imparting the teachings of devotion to her child. Through the retelling of mythological stories and the praise of Lord Vishnu, the essence of bhakti is conveyed. Her expressions portraying both characters perfectly capture the bond between them. In the melodious Raga Yamuna Kalyani, this composition, composed by Saint Purandara Dasa and presented with musical finesse by Vidhushi Rama, celebrates the mother’s love and the importance of faith.
Sharing her experience, Maithri Rao said, “It was a wonderful memory; the ambience and audience made the evening even better. The audience loved the presentation as most of them came up to me and said that it was refreshing and unique.”
In the subsequent performance “Baale,” an experimental piece, the enduring love of a mother for her child is portrayed in a contemporary setting. Set against the backdrop of modern-day challenges, this piece, with the music of Sudeep Palanad, pays tribute to the boundless and eternal love of mothers everywhere. With enchanting choreography, Maithri meticulously portrayed a mother’s unconditional love on the stage.
Furthermore, the timeless love story of Radha and Krishna comes alive in “Kadanakutuhala Thillana.” Through vibrant dance movements and expressive gestures, the joy of Radha upon seeing her beloved Krishna is beautifully depicted. Choreographed to the rhythmic beats of Adi thalam and composed by Balamurali Krishna, this piece captures the essence of pure and unconditional love.
The evening concludes with “My First Chair,” a short dance film, choreographed and directed by Maithri, which was selected and premiered in many international film festivals, including the Malabar Film Festival, Fifth International Folklore Film Festival 2022, Diorama International Film Festival, and many more. Through the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam, Maithri brings to life the emotions — from pleasure, excitement, tight-fistedness, attachment to anger, displeasure, to childlike glee and happiness of a child who finds solace and companionship in her first chair. This experimental piece transports the audience to their childhood attachments and the joy found in simple pleasures.
“As kids, we all have had some objects or toys we got possessive about and treated as our properties and a companions. Here, one can see a child’s attachment to her first chair, which was gifted to her by parents during her birthday party. The child touches it, fondles it before sitting on it. She refuses to let her friends sit on the new chair, sleeps on the chair instead of the bed, and many such incidents,” she explained.