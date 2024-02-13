Tales of love & attachment

In the subsequent performance “Baale,” an experimental piece, the enduring love of a mother for her child is portrayed in a contemporary setting. Set against the backdrop of modern-day challenges, this piece, with the music of Sudeep Palanad, pays tribute to the boundless and eternal love of mothers everywhere. With enchanting choreography, Maithri meticulously portrayed a mother’s unconditional love on the stage.

Furthermore, the timeless love story of Radha and Krishna comes alive in “Kadanakutuhala Thillana.” Through vibrant dance movements and expressive gestures, the joy of Radha upon seeing her beloved Krishna is beautifully depicted. Choreographed to the rhythmic beats of Adi thalam and composed by Balamurali Krishna, this piece captures the essence of pure and unconditional love.

The evening concludes with “My First Chair,” a short dance film, choreographed and directed by Maithri, which was selected and premiered in many international film festivals, including the Malabar Film Festival, Fifth International Folklore Film Festival 2022, Diorama International Film Festival, and many more. Through the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam, Maithri brings to life the emotions — from pleasure, excitement, tight-fistedness, attachment to anger, displeasure, to childlike glee and happiness of a child who finds solace and companionship in her first chair. This experimental piece transports the audience to their childhood attachments and the joy found in simple pleasures.