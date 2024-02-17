Man arrested for ‘abetting’ wife’s suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old businessman, Batta Abhilash, was remanded to judicial custody on Friday two days after death of his wife Amaravathi, 30, by suicide.

In her suicide note, Amaravathi said, “Reason behind my suicide is my husband and his family as they do not like me and all that they need from me is my land so that they can live a luxurious lifestyle. As I am unable to take this pressure, I was left with no option other than suicide. But I am sorry for Nirvaan and Charlie. So I request police force to join Nirvaan and Charlie in orphanage. The gold that I have and land should be handed over to my sisters who are in USA. I would request police force to give 15 lakhs to my pinni (Rajamani) as I took from her (This can be by selling my gold ornaments). There is my arm chain and pair of ear rings in my bank (it was kept by my husband and his parents), request you to collect those too from them.”