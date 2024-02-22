Basant in Deccan

HYDERABAD: Taking a closer look at the maps by the Hyderabad Municipal Survey during 1912-1915, one would find the presence of places like ‘Basanti Mahal’ and ‘Basanti Bungalow’, referring to the lavish palaces dedicated to the celebrations of Basant Panchami or the advent of spring.
Nawab Salar Jung owned the Basanti Mahal and the Basanti Bungalow belonged to the Sixth Nizam, Mahboob Ali Khan. “Basant has always been an integral part of Indians, irrespective of caste and creed. Many khankhas used to host basant melas and festivities such as the tomb of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi, Dargah Zinda Shah Madar in Kanpur and the tomb of Shaikh Ji Hali in Hyderabad. The nizams of Hyderabad also observed basant with great pomp and enthusiasm, just as the Qutub Shahs did,” said heritage enthusiast Mubbashir Ali Khan.
“The nizams held grand durbars on this day and the palace Basanti Bungalow was designated for such purposes. Even Nawab Salarjung had a palace inside Diwan Deodi known as Basanti Mahal. This palace was painted bright yellow and was reserved for basant celebrations,” he added.
Khan says, according to a few historical accounts, the celebrations of Basant have been carried out in Deccan since the era of Feroz Shah Bahmani, which continued until the days of the seventh Nizam. During the Asaf Jahi period, special durbars used to be held on this day and the ministers offered nazars or gifts to the king. He also pointed out that these stately celebrations were also held for other festivals and they too, had separate palaces. “For example, there was Rangeen Mahal for Holi and Khilwat Baradari for Muharram,” he said.
Mohammed Habib, a descendant of the Paigah family, shares a picture of Sir Asman Jah, also known as Ameer Nawab Basheer-ud-Daulah Bahadur (after whom Basheer Bagh is named) giving lavish Basant parties. In this picture from 1891, he can be seen seated second from right.
The presence of dignitaries in celebration of the festival marks its significance for both the king and the people. “Now, there are only three to four families left who celebrate Basant but for the past few years, they have also stopped,” said Mubbashir.
He leaves us with a couplet of Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah in praise of Basant:
Shukar-e-zad ke ‘Maani’ raat-o-din anand sou
Tere mandir me khushiyan anand sou, aya basant
(Praise to the almighty who kept Quli Qutub Shah’s day and night joyous,
May this spring bring prosperity to your abode)