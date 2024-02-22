Basant in Deccan

HYDERABAD: Taking a closer look at the maps by the Hyderabad Municipal Survey during 1912-1915, one would find the presence of places like ‘Basanti Mahal’ and ‘Basanti Bungalow’, referring to the lavish palaces dedicated to the celebrations of Basant Panchami or the advent of spring.

Nawab Salar Jung owned the Basanti Mahal and the Basanti Bungalow belonged to the Sixth Nizam, Mahboob Ali Khan. “Basant has always been an integral part of Indians, irrespective of caste and creed. Many khankhas used to host basant melas and festivities such as the tomb of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi, Dargah Zinda Shah Madar in Kanpur and the tomb of Shaikh Ji Hali in Hyderabad. The nizams of Hyderabad also observed basant with great pomp and enthusiasm, just as the Qutub Shahs did,” said heritage enthusiast Mubbashir Ali Khan.