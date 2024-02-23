GHMC to explore ways to construct underground tunnels in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In anticipation of future traffic demands within the Hyderabad Knowledge City (HKC) and other parts of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking plans to address potential congestion by considering the implementation of underground traffic solutions. It involves the construction of highway road tunnels utilising Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) from the open space near the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) adjacent to ITC Kohenur.

The GHMC has proposed five signal-free tunnel corridors — from ITC Kohenur to Wipro Circle, JNTU and Road No. 10 in Banjara Hills, one from GVK One mall to Nanal Nagar and another from Nampally to Chandrayangutta Inner Ring Road — covering a stretch of 39 km.

The GHMC has invited the expression of interest for consultancy services for the preparation of the feasibility study (FS) and detailed project report (DPR). Officials said the objective of the project is to enable faster movement between important destinations across the core part of the city.

Officials said the consultant appointed will be tasked with assessing the technical, economic, and financial feasibility of the project, as well as developing DPRs for the construction of tunnels and their associated approach roads. Additionally, the study aims to comprehensively understand the transport network leading to these approach roads.