Four held for murder in Uppal

HYDERABAD: In the murder at Uppal where a man was stabbed to death, the law and order police have cracked the case and apprehended four accused.

During the investigation, the police revealed that the main accused held a grudge against the victim, Sai Kumar, suspecting that he was having an affair with his wife.

According to the police, the prime accused Pusthakala Deepak Kumar, 42, was earlier arrested for killing his wife over infidelity and was put behind bars. After his release, Deepak’s sister-in-law Shadrada and daughter Shivani complained to him about harassment by Sai Kumar.

Deepak saw an opportunity for revenge and looped in a friend Yalla Bala Krishna, whom he had befriended in jail. Together with Shadrada and Shivani, they planned to eliminate Sai Kumar.

Under the pretext of having a conversation, Deepak lured Sai Kumar, and while waiting for the right moment, Sharada and Shivani spilled chilli powder on him. Deepak then stabbed Sai Kumar, while Bala Krishna was keeping an eye if anybody was entering the scene.

Sai Kumar who was stabbed badly managed to reach the RGIA watchman and a nearby tea shop who further informed police and called an ambulance. All the four who sped away were apprehended by the police and sent to judicial remand.