Hyderabad: Man, friends kidnap relative to steal gold to repay loan

HYDERABAD: The Uppal and Malkajgiri police apprehended a man and his two accomplices for allegedly kidnapping, threatening with a knife, and stealing a 34-gram gold chain from his relative, a 62-year-old woman.

According to sources, the prime accused, Satwik, had noticed one of his distant grandmothers wearing a gold chain at a family function. Aware of her family situation — one son in the US, another in a rehabilitation centre, and a married daughter whose son is living with her — Satwik wanted to steal the gold chain from her residence in Uppal to repay loans that he had taken through online applications.

Satwik had learnt that his grandmother had applied for a double-bedroom house. The trio had rented a four-wheeler and planned to pose as government officials. Anil and Sai posed as officers, with one entering her home under the guise of processing her application. He persuaded her to accompany him to meet another officer downstairs.

Once in the car, they drove the old woman to the outskirts, where they brandished a knife and threatened to kill her before fleeing with her gold chain.

The victim later filed a police complaint, leading to the trio’s apprehension. In addition to the stolen gold chain, two mobile phones, and the rented car, worth of Rs 14 lakh was recovered.