A cinematic love letter to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a world where bustling cities often serve as a backdrop to human lives, there comes a film that captures the essence of Hyderabad in a time before the advent of smartphones, the metro and shopping malls. On one hand, it transports its viewers ten years back in time, on the other, it presents timeless narratives through the lived experiences of the people of this city. Enter ‘Sheeshmahal,’ a cinematic gem that finally found its way to the silver screen after years of anticipation.

Shot during the five-day-long, 2013 International Children’s Film Festival, the storyline was developed in one night, two days before the festival began. “After a failed project centred around Ganesh idols in Dhoolpet, I got the idea of working on the children’s film festival. I first thought of a canteen guy, (played by Feroze Ahmed) who suffers losses during the week-long event. Then I thought of a rag-picker named Fakir (Sai) after the young chai-selling boys in Hyderabad. While thinking of the film festival, I had a couple in mind (Pramila and Arnold) who would talk about foreign cinema but we ended up showing them as a couple in love. Finally, the filmmaker’s character (Rahul Ramakrishna) is me, all confused and struggling to finish his projects. The festival transforms all these lives,” said writer and director Sasi.

The film unfolds like a love letter to the city, capturing its vibrant streets, diverse cultures, and timeless charm. Told through four compelling tales running parallelly—it’s a journey through the heart and soul of Hyderabad and its people. The film itself has undergone a journey, with many people coming together to add their creative brilliance to it. It finally got its theatrical release on February 14 at Prasad’s Multiplex, a place where Sasi always wanted to see it playing.

From a spectator’s point of view, the visuals and cinematography leave a strong mark, thanks to the talent and skill brought by VS Gnanashekhar who had already worked on Arjun Reddy till then. “We learned a lot while shooting this movie. I spoke to Gnanashekhar who used to be my roommate at a time, and he agreed to do it on 5D,” said Sasi.

The meticulously detailed visuals of the movie provide a deep perspective, and a well-thought-out process, especially when one wants to explore the city through the eyes of a child. “If you notice all major independent filmmakers perceive the city as their set. They want the city and its people to be in the film. And that’s what we followed,” Sasi added.