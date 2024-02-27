A cinematic love letter to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a world where bustling cities often serve as a backdrop to human lives, there comes a film that captures the essence of Hyderabad in a time before the advent of smartphones, the metro and shopping malls. On one hand, it transports its viewers ten years back in time, on the other, it presents timeless narratives through the lived experiences of the people of this city. Enter ‘Sheeshmahal,’ a cinematic gem that finally found its way to the silver screen after years of anticipation.
Shot during the five-day-long, 2013 International Children’s Film Festival, the storyline was developed in one night, two days before the festival began. “After a failed project centred around Ganesh idols in Dhoolpet, I got the idea of working on the children’s film festival. I first thought of a canteen guy, (played by Feroze Ahmed) who suffers losses during the week-long event. Then I thought of a rag-picker named Fakir (Sai) after the young chai-selling boys in Hyderabad. While thinking of the film festival, I had a couple in mind (Pramila and Arnold) who would talk about foreign cinema but we ended up showing them as a couple in love. Finally, the filmmaker’s character (Rahul Ramakrishna) is me, all confused and struggling to finish his projects. The festival transforms all these lives,” said writer and director Sasi.
The film unfolds like a love letter to the city, capturing its vibrant streets, diverse cultures, and timeless charm. Told through four compelling tales running parallelly—it’s a journey through the heart and soul of Hyderabad and its people. The film itself has undergone a journey, with many people coming together to add their creative brilliance to it. It finally got its theatrical release on February 14 at Prasad’s Multiplex, a place where Sasi always wanted to see it playing.
From a spectator’s point of view, the visuals and cinematography leave a strong mark, thanks to the talent and skill brought by VS Gnanashekhar who had already worked on Arjun Reddy till then. “We learned a lot while shooting this movie. I spoke to Gnanashekhar who used to be my roommate at a time, and he agreed to do it on 5D,” said Sasi.
The meticulously detailed visuals of the movie provide a deep perspective, and a well-thought-out process, especially when one wants to explore the city through the eyes of a child. “If you notice all major independent filmmakers perceive the city as their set. They want the city and its people to be in the film. And that’s what we followed,” Sasi added.
Besides the stellar cinematography that provides substance to the film, there is the evocative music of Vivek Sagar, a friend of the other director of the movie, Rohit Penumatsa. Things happened instantly, Sasi told CE, just as he read out the story to a group of cinema enthusiasts— a few of whom already working in the industry—Vivek Sagar agreed to compose the music of the film.
Then a suggestion was made to the directors— why not have someone like Piyush Mishra write a song for the film? They were surprised at the thought but things worked out and Mishra went on to write three songs for the film and also sang two of them. He then roped in Rahul Ram from Indian Ocean to sing the third song. Another unique add-on was a song penned by Goreti Venkanna.
“What was initially thought to have just one song, I was on cloud nine when the final album came out to be in four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, English and Dakhni,” recalled Sasi.
Promising an immersive experience, the film does not leave behind any aspect of the city, whether it is a cityscape without the metro pillars and multiplexes, or the heritage sites. Khajaguda rocks, which play an essential component in describing the life of the margins and the local trains that provide refuge to both lost minds and to those who have made peace with their destinies—all find their way into the film.
The audiences were transported back in mind, as split-second appearances of Gulzar, Shabana Azmi, Ranbir Kapoor and Darsheel Safari made their way into the movie. It has now been released on ETV Telugu as well. “For us, it has been a long journey, struggling to get a theatrical release for ten years and now it has become a reality. People have responded well to the release. A lot of people got emotional and nostalgic for a Hyderabad that was documented in the film and will never be the same again. We have released it as a celebration of storytelling and cinema, a tribute to Hyderabad, and a testament to the power of cinema to connect us all,” Sasi concluded.