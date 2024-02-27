Possible impossibilities of art

HYDERABAD: Rahul Mitra, an artist who captivated the audience with his installation ‘Box City’ at NEWS Art Fest, is back with his solo exhibition, ‘The Elephant in the Room,’ hosted at Gallery 78. This latest showcase invites viewers into a world of introspection and reflection.

Featuring 20 paintings, Houston-based artist Rahul Mitra’s artworks at the exhibition delve into the intricacies of science, gender disparity, social consciousness, religions, globalisation, politics, and more. While a few are inspired by real-life scenarios, the idea behind the other paintings is drawn from the characters in his books. The centrepiece of the show titled ‘The Elephant in the Room is Not the Elephant’ incorporates a caparisoned elephant in a room with a chessboard floor and four people running helter-skelter. This thought-provoking piece blends diverse elements to spark conversations about uncomfortable truths and societal norms.

Explaining the painting, Rahul Mitra said, “It refers to topics that we ignore when we don’t want to face them. It’s just something happening between these four people but could also be something entirely different. For example, ‘The Annunciation’ is a famous painting by Sandro Botticelli. In it, the angel Gabriel comes to tell Mary that she is going to give birth to Jesus. How can a virgin give birth? In my painting, I’ve taken two different civilisations or cultures together and connected them to contemporary affairs, like what are women’s rights in terms of abortion. The checkered floor is reminiscent of a chessboard. If you look at these four characters in the painting, they seem to be locked in some sort of a chess move.”