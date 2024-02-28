Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon: Extreme conditions, great feat

HYDERABAD: A surgeon by profession, Dr Umesh Bhammarkar is an inspiration for those testing their physical endurance limits. Finishing a marathon at the world’s highest frozen lake in Ladakh, the city-based doctor proved that consistency is the key to adventure.
Excerpts from his interview with CE:
How did you get interested in this marathon?
Since 2016, I have been running 5K-10K marathons. Slowly, I developed a passion for running. After Covid, I started running more professionally. I joined coaching classes in running. With the guidance of my mentor—JBX, I could complete my first half-marathon in 2017. Apart from this, I was cycling as well. I developed horse riding as a passion and got interested in adventure sports like sky jumping and scuba diving. Last year, I searched for some adventurous marathons in India and came across this extreme climate marathon which required running on ice.
Could you tell us a little about the area?
It was all controlled by the military. The 14 Corps of the Indian Army along with the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh organised the marathon. Initially, the race was categorised into a half marathon, for 21 kilometres and a full marathon, for 42 kilometres. I was interested in running the full marathon but the weather conditions there deteriorated severely just two days before the event. The full marathon was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.
How did you prepare for the marathon?
I landed there seven days before the final event for acclimatisation and training. It was mandatory to reach there at least six days earlier to get acclimatised to the atmosphere, high altitude, oxygen level and practice running in that environment. Specialised training includes getting used to the breathlessness that happens at high altitudes. On the second day, I was not able to run even very slowly as I was falling short of breath. Exercise, meditation and learning proper techniques with the help of the experts there really helped all the runners.
How did continuous running and cycling help you?
Over a period, these activities built my endurance and capability to sustain myself in the run for a longer time. Last month, I did a full marathon in Mumbai, which helped me run for five to six hours. It added to my endurance levels. Jumping straight into this extreme sport without building stamina can be very dangerous.
How long did it take to finally finish the whole run?
It took me three hours and 48 minutes.
What other adventure sports do you plan to participate in after this?
I wish to continue with this sport. After a couple of years, I might plan to go on an Antarctica expedition. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I also wish to participate in Ironman 2024 which is going to be held in Goa.
As a medical professional, how do you find time and motivation to pursue your passion for sports?
Balancing our job profile, medical things and family is a bit tricky but I usually do my training from 5:00am to 7:00am. Taking out a few hours every day can help a lot. If you have consistency for a longer time then it will help definitely.
What advice would you give to those interested in adventure sports?
I would advise them to first figure out which sport they are looking for and take proper training for at least one year. Don’t jump into it without preparation. Our body behaves differently in different atmospheres, weather and altitudes. Be safe, and get all parameters checked by a medical professional and a fitness trainer. Take proper guidance and build your stamina slowly.