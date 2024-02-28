Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon: Extreme conditions, great feat

HYDERABAD: A surgeon by profession, Dr Umesh Bhammarkar is an inspiration for those testing their physical endurance limits. Finishing a marathon at the world’s highest frozen lake in Ladakh, the city-based doctor proved that consistency is the key to adventure.

Excerpts from his interview with CE:

How did you get interested in this marathon?

Since 2016, I have been running 5K-10K marathons. Slowly, I developed a passion for running. After Covid, I started running more professionally. I joined coaching classes in running. With the guidance of my mentor—JBX, I could complete my first half-marathon in 2017. Apart from this, I was cycling as well. I developed horse riding as a passion and got interested in adventure sports like sky jumping and scuba diving. Last year, I searched for some adventurous marathons in India and came across this extreme climate marathon which required running on ice.

Could you tell us a little about the area?

It was all controlled by the military. The 14 Corps of the Indian Army along with the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh organised the marathon. Initially, the race was categorised into a half marathon, for 21 kilometres and a full marathon, for 42 kilometres. I was interested in running the full marathon but the weather conditions there deteriorated severely just two days before the event. The full marathon was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

How did you prepare for the marathon?

I landed there seven days before the final event for acclimatisation and training. It was mandatory to reach there at least six days earlier to get acclimatised to the atmosphere, high altitude, oxygen level and practice running in that environment. Specialised training includes getting used to the breathlessness that happens at high altitudes. On the second day, I was not able to run even very slowly as I was falling short of breath. Exercise, meditation and learning proper techniques with the help of the experts there really helped all the runners.