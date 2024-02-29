Hyderabad: Man ends life, mother dies of shock

HYDERABAD: A 73-year-old woman and her son were found dead at their residence in East Pragathi Nagar on Wednesday.

The police suspect that the son of 73-year-old M Vijaya, Sridhar, died by suicide over disputes with his wife.

According to the police, Sridhar was into family business. He was separated from his wife. The couple have three children. The divorce proceedings are underway. The judgment was supposed to be delivered shortly.

During the custody battle, it was found that the younger son didn’t share his DNA. Allegedly worried over the outcome, Sridhar chose to hang himself from the ceiling in his bedroom on Tuesday night.

Vijaya found her son dead by hanging and apparently collapsed, police suspect. She was found dead on the floor.

Sridhar’s 10-year-old daughter discovered the bodies and alerted the neighbours, who called the police.

Police say that more investigation would reveal more details about Vijaya's death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).