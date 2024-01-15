Video of KCR ordering fertiliser over phone goes viral
HYDERABAD: Currently recovering from hip surgery, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to restart agricultural activities at his Erravali farmhouse soon.
In a video clip that has gone viral across the state, the former chief minister is seen asking a fertiliser shop owner in Vontimamidi village under Markur mandal of Siddipet district to supply urea and other fertilisers in the next three to four days.
When the shopowner enquired about his health condition, Rao said he had recovered and would be going to his farmhouse in Erravalli within the next 10 days.
It may be recalled that Rao underwent hip surgery in the first week of December following a fall in his farmhouse. Meanwhile, he is likely to visit the Telangana Bhavan on his birthday (February 17). Later, Rao will undertake district tours focusing on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The BRS president will work from Telangana Bhavan as his current residence in Nandinagar is not equipped to accommodate a large number of people. The meetings for Lok Sabha polls, selection of candidates and others would be finalised at Telangana Bhavan.
The party’s Lok Sabha preparatory meetings will conclude on January 22. Later, the BRS will conduct Assembly segment-wise meetings. The pink party may also conduct a huge public meeting, most likely in Warangal, before the Lok Sabha polls.