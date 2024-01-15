Video of KCR ordering fertiliser over phone goes viral

HYDERABAD: Currently recovering from hip surgery, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to restart agricultural activities at his Erravali farmhouse soon.

In a video clip that has gone viral across the state, the former chief minister is seen asking a fertiliser shop owner in Vontimamidi village under Markur mandal of Siddipet district to supply urea and other fertilisers in the next three to four days.

When the shopowner enquired about his health condition, Rao said he had recovered and would be going to his farmhouse in Erravalli within the next 10 days.