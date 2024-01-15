We won’t tolerate politics of murder, asserts BRS working president

HYDERABAD: Claiming that ‘murder politics’ was once again prevalent in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that they would not tolerate anyone attacking pink party workers. He offered his condolences to the family members of a BRS worker, who was allegedly killed by Congress workers, in Pedda Kothapalli village of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

He was accompanied by former ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud and senior party leaders. On the occasion, Rama Rao alleged that retired Army jawan Ch Mallesh was murdered by Congress leaders in the Gantravupalli area of Pedda Kothapalli village.