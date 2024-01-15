We won’t tolerate politics of murder, asserts BRS working president

HYDERABAD: Claiming that ‘murder politics’ was once again prevalent in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that they would not tolerate anyone attacking pink party workers. He offered his condolences to the family members of a BRS worker, who was allegedly killed by Congress workers, in Pedda Kothapalli village of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.
He was accompanied by former ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud and senior party leaders. On the occasion, Rama Rao alleged that retired Army jawan Ch Mallesh was murdered by Congress leaders in the Gantravupalli area of Pedda Kothapalli village.
He promised that the BRS would take full responsibility for Mallesh’s children. The BRS working president recalled that the deceased had worked hard for the party’s victory. “Winning or losing in the elections is common, but this kind of murder politics should not be tolerated,” Rama Rao said.
In the last 10 years, he claimed, no Congress leader was attacked in the state. Though there were political reasons behind Mallesh’s murder, the Congress has highlighted that he was killed over land-related issues, Rama Rao said, urging the police to conduct a fair probe.
In a direct remark at Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the BRS working president said ‘murder politics’ or ‘culture of violence’ was not good for the state.
‘Congress colluding with the BJP’
Meanwhile, responding to Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks that the BJP would cooperate with the ruling Congress for the development of the state, Rama Rao took to X and said, “Congress was instrumental in BJP’s victory in Karimnagar and Nizamabad Lok Sabha segments in 2018. It appears that they are going to work together again as per BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar.”