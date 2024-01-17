Indulgence redifined

Step into a realm of unparalleled luxury and rejuvenation as The Park Hotels introduces Aura Touch, inviting you on an extraordinary journey of relaxation and self-discovery. The new spa is poised to redefine the art of pampering, offering a haven where mind, body, and soul converge in perfect harmony.

From the moment you enter Aura Touch, a sense of tranquility envelops you. Meticulously designed interiors blend modern elegance with soothing aesthetics, creating an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary. Soft lighting, calming colours, and the gentle hum of ambient music set the stage for an immersive spa experience.

They take pride in curating a menu of indulgent treatments that cater to the diverse needs of its discerning clientele. Whether you seek a therapeutic massage, revitalising facial, or a bespoke wellness package, each treatment is carefully crafted to elevate the senses and promote holistic well-being. Expert therapists, armed with the latest techniques and premium products, ensure a personalised and rejuvenating experience.

That’s not all, they have introduced four new signature therapies, each of which invite guests to achieve a state of utmost relaxation, ensuring they emerge brimming with renewed energy. “First is Myofascial Massage which is designed to loosen the connecting tissue. The Therapist will locate areas on your body that are stiff and apply pressure on the focus area. Myofascial massage also targets trigger points and uses stretching to help relieve pain. Next comes Lomi Lomi, where the entire body is massaged with long, rhythmic and sweeping strokes using the hands and forearms. This treatment can help lower blood pressure and improve circulation, flexibility and immune response. The other two signature therapies are the Herbal Pouch treatment and hair Spa. In Herbal Pouch treatment we use therapeutic oils followed by warmed pouches containing herbs all over the body. This technique is rejuvenating and provides relief to pain or strain in the muscles, tendons and joints, while also relaxing the body and mind. While if someone wants to go for the Hair Spa, then they are in for a treatment that nourishes, revitalises, and improves the hair texture by using products that condition, hydrate and repair the hair and scalp,” informs Naveen, Aura Touch Manager.

With its exquisite ambiance, signature treatments, innovative facilities and wellness programmes, Aura Touch with its revamped look stands poised to become the premier destination for those who seek holistic well-being.