Potential link between PMDD and suicidal ideation

ACCORDING to a study by the International Institute for (IIPS), suicidal deaths among men have surged 2.5 times higher compared to women in India. However, when we look at the number of suicidal attempts, women top the list. A recent study from the University of Illinois, Chicago, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, indicates a potential link between suicidal thoughts and certain times during menstrual cycle, particularly for women with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

Dr Mazher Ali, Consultant Psychiatrist at Care Hospitals, explains, “The research suggests that the connection between suicidal thoughts and certain times during the menstrual cycle, especially in women with PMDD, may be tied to hormonal changes. The severity of mood symptoms, including depression and anxiety, tends to peak in the luteal phase, the second half of the menstrual cycle leading up to menstruation. During this phase, there is a decline in estrogen and progesterone levels, contributing to emotional instability.”

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) characterised by significant mood disturbances and physical symptoms that interfere with a woman’s daily functioning. Though the exact cause of PMDD is not fully understood, hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle, particularly changes in estrogen and progesterone levels, are believed to play a role in its development.

Highlighting PMDD, Dr Anusha Rao P, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Yashoda Hospitals, emphasises, “Unlike regular PMS, PMDD, symptoms are more severe and can significantly impact a person’s daily function ing, relationships, and overall quality of life. Diagnosis involves tracking symptoms over multiple menstrual cycles and ruling out other underlying conditions. Treatment options include lifestyle changes, psychotherapy, and medications, tailored to manage the specific symptoms experienced by the individual. Consulting with a healthcare professional is crucial for an accurate diagnosis and effective management of PMDD.”

Furthermore, Dr Mazher Ali explains various factors contributing to the association between suicidal thoughts and the menstrual cycle in individuals with PMDD. Firstly, sensitivity to hormonal changes — some individuals with PMDD may be more sensitive to hormonal fluctuations, and abrupt changes in estrogen and progesterone levels during the luteal phase may exacerbate mood symptoms, including thoughts of self-harm. Next, neurotransmitter imbalance — hormonal changes can influence neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin, playing a pivotal role in mood regulation.