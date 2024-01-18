Chandrika Raamz's latest wedding line for men redefines elegance & style

HYDERABAD: When it comes to weddings, the focus has traditionally centered around the bride’s attire and the outfits of the bridesmaids, with little attention given to men’s fashion. However, breaking this trend is Chandrika Raamz, a fashion label owned by the delightful duo Chandrika and Raam. They have recently unveiled their latest men’s wedding collection named “Dawn and Dusk,” providing a noteworthy option for those seeking distinctive attire. In an exclusive interview with the designers, CE delves into the inspiration and details behind this exclusive wedding collection tailored specifically for men.
Chandrika shedding light on the label’s journey to prominence, states, “We established our presence in the fashion industry as a men’s and women’s wear label in 2013. However, in 2015, we made the strategic decision to exclusively focus on men’s fashion. The pivotal moment came in 2013 when Jagapati Babu garu inaugurated our store, and later in 2017-2018, we showcased our designs at Lakme Fashion Week for two seasons. The turning point was in 2019 when we officially launched our men’s wear collection, with Vijay Devarakonda inaugurating the store. Since then, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable.”
Discussing the “Dawn and Dusk” collection, Chandrika reveals, “The collection we have recently unveiled is designed for Spring Summer 2024. Drawing inspiration from the sky’s transformative hues from morning to dusk, we’ve incorporated pastel tones and one darker shade to symbolise the night skies. The palette is serene and pastel-dominated, capturing the essence of summer. We aimed to encapsulate the cool colours ideal for the prevalent trend of destination weddings, especially those by the seaside or beach. The collection is particularly well-suited for beach events like mehendi or weddings near lakeside venues.”
Elaborating on the inspiration behind this collection, Raam says, “Our primary muse is nature itself. We draw inspiration from the play of sunlight in different settings and countries. The way sunlight falls, be it in a city or open fields, greatly influences our colour choices. The specific location where we captured the sunlight reflects the exact lighting conditions we experimented with during the collection’s conceptualisation.”
Highlighting the trending colours for the upcoming wedding season, Raam emphasises, “Whites are perpetually in vogue for us. Sky blue, rosewood, and, notably, this collection features prominent blues. Ranging from pastel shades to deeper blues, the spectrum is well-represented. One might even identify a subtle hint of rainbow colours such as peaches, violet, and earthy dusky tones.”
Delving into the significance behind naming the collection “Dawn and Dusk,” Chandrika elucidates, “The name is intricately tied to the transition from morning sunrise to evening sunset, encapsulating the essence of both dawn and dusk. This nomenclature is deeply rooted in the celestial realm, drawing inspiration directly from the ever-changing hues of the sky.”
Discussing their approach to different collections and future expansions, Raam explains, “Our focus is not heavily inclined towards rapid expansion plans. We prioritise our clientele’s comfort, aiming to provide them with ample attention and time. Rather than seeking extensive exposure, we value being attentive to our clients. Our business expansion plans are geared towards a smooth and gradual progression.”
In reference to the fabrics used in their collections, Chandrika elaborates, “The majority of the fabrics chosen are lightweight, catering to the needs of both summer weddings and destination events. The collection is divided into two categories—couture and pirate. Couture primarily caters to grooms, considering the evolving experimental style preferences of men, not only limited to the groom but also extending to first cousins and friends. The pirate collection is tailored for the latter group, featuring different dying techniques to create textured patterns reminiscent of the sky, enhancing the pirate vibe. This exclusive collection for men is specifically designed for weddings.”
When asked about the possibility of introducing collections for women, Chandrika states, “There are numerous designers already catering to women’s fashion, and we’ve made a conscious decision to focus exclusively on one category. Our commitment is to consistently introduce fresh ideologies, making our collections stand out. We believe that people choose our designs because they bring a new perspective to fashion. Dressing in our creations is not just about wearing clothes; it’s about experiencing joy, receiving compliments, and we strive to ensure that every customer enjoys this unique experience.”