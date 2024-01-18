Chandrika Raamz's latest wedding line for men redefines elegance & style

HYDERABAD: When it comes to weddings, the focus has traditionally centered around the bride’s attire and the outfits of the bridesmaids, with little attention given to men’s fashion. However, breaking this trend is Chandrika Raamz, a fashion label owned by the delightful duo Chandrika and Raam. They have recently unveiled their latest men’s wedding collection named “Dawn and Dusk,” providing a noteworthy option for those seeking distinctive attire. In an exclusive interview with the designers, CE delves into the inspiration and details behind this exclusive wedding collection tailored specifically for men.

Chandrika shedding light on the label’s journey to prominence, states, “We established our presence in the fashion industry as a men’s and women’s wear label in 2013. However, in 2015, we made the strategic decision to exclusively focus on men’s fashion. The pivotal moment came in 2013 when Jagapati Babu garu inaugurated our store, and later in 2017-2018, we showcased our designs at Lakme Fashion Week for two seasons. The turning point was in 2019 when we officially launched our men’s wear collection, with Vijay Devarakonda inaugurating the store. Since then, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Discussing the “Dawn and Dusk” collection, Chandrika reveals, “The collection we have recently unveiled is designed for Spring Summer 2024. Drawing inspiration from the sky’s transformative hues from morning to dusk, we’ve incorporated pastel tones and one darker shade to symbolise the night skies. The palette is serene and pastel-dominated, capturing the essence of summer. We aimed to encapsulate the cool colours ideal for the prevalent trend of destination weddings, especially those by the seaside or beach. The collection is particularly well-suited for beach events like mehendi or weddings near lakeside venues.”