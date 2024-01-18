First in country, Hyderabad's Virinchi hospital performs unique kidney transplant

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind procedure in the country, a team of nephrologists at Virinchi Hospital in the city successfully carried out a kidney transplant in an End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patient suffering with Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) syndrome, which is caused by destruction of red blood cells and organ damage due to the formation of microscopic blood clots in capillaries and small arteries.

For Raman Kumar Singh, a 37-year-old patient from Jamtara in Jharkhand with end-stage kidney disease caused by TMA, the only available donor was his elder sister with a different blood group.

According to a release from the hospital, Singh’s case was complicated due to ABO incompatibility, or when the blood types of the kidney donor and recipient are different. Such incompatibility in blood may lead to rejection of the foreign kidney.

The nephrology team consisted of Dr K S Nayak, head of the Department of Nephrology; Dr Naveen Kumar Mattewada, senior nephrologist and Dr Naveen Medi, senior nephrologist. The hospital said that this case is noteworthy due to the rarity of similar reported occurrences globally.