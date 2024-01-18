Four held for theft of gold, diamond jewellery from Hyderabad villa

HYDERABAD: A domestic worker and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments from a villa situated in the Kollur area on Wednesday. The police seized 963 grams of gold and diamond jewellery, along with Rs 2.9 lakh in cash.

According to police, the main accused, Prabhakar Mallick, who hails from Odisha, used to work as housekeeping staff for Mulkala Sujatha at the Muppa Indraprastha complex. Prabhakar sought the assistance of Tapan Das, Sachindra Das and Ratikanta Das to steal valuables in the absence of the owner, who was away in New Delhi.

Kollur police said Prabhakar had stolen gold ornaments weighing 75 tulas and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash. Following the theft, he proceeded to Kondapur where he met three other accused and provided Rs 1 lakh to Tapan, along with some gold ornaments to Sachindra and Rs 2.5 lakh to Ratikanta to dispose of the stolen items. Subsequently, Prabhakar and Tapan fled to Jammalmadugu village in Kadapa, while Ratikanta left for Odisha, his native place.

Meanwhile, Sachindra remained at Gopanpally in his room. All three offenders later convened in Gopanpally to dispose of the stolen gold ornaments. It was during this time that all four individuals were apprehended by Kollur police.