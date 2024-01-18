Ram temple-shaped car to hit Hyderabad streets on Jan 18

HYDERABAD: As the countdown to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya enters its final week, Sudhakar Yadav, the creative mind behind the Sudha Cars Museum in the city, unveiled a Ram temple-shaped car.

The unique vehicle is set to grace the city streets on Thursday, with plans to park it at the Devi Bagh temple in Bahadurpura from 4 pm to 9 pm. Additionally, it will be showcased at Numaish from January 19 to February 15.

Measuring 22 feet in length and standing tall at 16 feet, this modified Matador car, adorned with a 10-foot flag, is the culmination of two years of labour, Yadav told TNIE. Crafted from metal square pipes and enveloped in a fibreglass body, the single-seater boasts a top speed of 60 kmph.

Beyond its striking appearance, the car features built-in specialities, including a generator that illuminates the entire structure and a public address system for playing devotional songs.

Yadav’s journey into eccentric car designs traces back to his teenage years when he fashioned a cycle at the age of 14.

His museum in Bahadurpura now hosts an eclectic collection of 60 automobiles, taking on forms such as burgers, cigarettes, footballs and even a snooker table, alongside conventional vehicles like cycles, motorcycles, trains and vintage cars.

Yadav’s innovative creations have fetched him two Guinness World Records, including one for the world’s tallest tricycle, and a notable mention in Ripley’s Believe it or Not. Almost 90% of his designs are fashioned from scrap materials.

“I don’t tabulate the cost of making such creations because I don’t sell the cars,” he added.