Theatrical excellence

HYDERABAD: Reinforcing theatrical talents over decades, Samahaara Theatre Group joyously celebrates its 20th anniversary with an array of captivating events, including play performances, theatre festivals, seminars, and workshops throughout the year, honouring the vibrant heritage of theatre in Hyderabad. As part of the celebrations, two Telugu plays, “Putukku Zara Zara Dubbukku Mey” and “Kundeti Kommu,” took centre stage recently at Lamakaan.

The event commenced with Madabhushi Divakar Babu’s “Putukku Zara Zara Dubbukku Mey.” It unfolded as a hilarious comedy that revolves around Janaki (who borrows every little thing from the neighbourhood) and her husband Prasadam, a simple middle-class guy vexed with Janaki. As Janaki decides to attend a function, the couple encounter a turn of events and get into trouble after borrowing a necklace from the house owner Ramanatham. The audience was immersed in laughter by the performance. The subsequent play “Kundeti Kommu” delves into a conflict between two villages, Pedduru and Chinnuru, which were once one. Owing to differences, two brothers Pedda Dora and Chinna Dora separate, which not only creates the division of this village but also plants seeds of vengeance in the hearts of these people. While a wanderer conversing with an educated urbanite suddenly collapses exactly on the boundary line of the two villages. This triggers a conflict between the two villages on who shall take up the responsibility to perform the last rites of the dead person.