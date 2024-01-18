Theatrical excellence

HYDERABAD: Reinforcing theatrical talents over decades, Samahaara Theatre Group joyously celebrates its 20th anniversary with an array of captivating events, including play performances, theatre festivals, seminars, and workshops throughout the year, honouring the vibrant heritage of theatre in Hyderabad. As part of the celebrations, two Telugu plays, “Putukku Zara Zara Dubbukku Mey” and “Kundeti Kommu,” took centre stage recently at Lamakaan.
The event commenced with Madabhushi Divakar Babu’s “Putukku Zara Zara Dubbukku Mey.” It unfolded as a hilarious comedy that revolves around Janaki (who borrows every little thing from the neighbourhood) and her husband Prasadam, a simple middle-class guy vexed with Janaki. As Janaki decides to attend a function, the couple encounter a turn of events and get into trouble after borrowing a necklace from the house owner Ramanatham. The audience was immersed in laughter by the performance. The subsequent play “Kundeti Kommu” delves into a conflict between two villages, Pedduru and Chinnuru, which were once one. Owing to differences, two brothers Pedda Dora and Chinna Dora separate, which not only creates the division of this village but also plants seeds of vengeance in the hearts of these people. While a wanderer conversing with an educated urbanite suddenly collapses exactly on the boundary line of the two villages. This triggers a conflict between the two villages on who shall take up the responsibility to perform the last rites of the dead person.
Reflecting on its rich history, Samahaara Theatre Group, founded by Rathna Shekar Reddy and Anjali Parvati Koda in 2004, has been a stalwart in promoting and preserving Hyderabad’s theatrical tradition. On this joyous occasion, Rathna Shekar Reddy, Founder President of Samahaara, expressed, “In commemorating 20 years of Samahaara celebrations, our foremost message is to honour the rich talent within our theatre community and the transformative power of theatre in fostering our personal and professional growth.” The organisation aims to inspire the younger generation, emphasising that dedication to their craft can lead to success in theatre or related fields. Armed with the knowledge of the medium and requisite skills, they can explore and sustain a livelihood in the artistic domain.”
Acknowledging the invaluable support of patrons, supporters, audience, actors, and the media, Rathna Shekar Reddy expressed gratitude for their crucial role in Samahaara’s journey. The impressive legacy includes 208 plays performed, 268 transformative theatre and acting workshops, and successful theatre festivals such as the Hyderabad Theatre Festival from 2009 to 2012 and Samahaara Theatre Festival in 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Samahaara’s impact extends beyond the stage, having trained thousands of actors in theatre arts and acting. Notably, the group has contributed significantly to the Telugu film industry, with actors like Faria Abdulla (Jaati Ratnalu), Punarnavi Bhupalam (Uyyala Jampala), Kamakshi Bhaskarla (Polimera), Adity Myakal (Ami Tumi), Abhinav Gomatam (Malli Rave), Ashish Bidkikar (Ego), Akshay Lagusani (Hostel Days), Bhavana (Pellikooturu Party), Sai Sushant Reddy (Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi), Mayank Parakh (Wild Dog), Aamir Tameem (Prayanam), Vimal Krishna (Director of DJ Tillu), making their mark.