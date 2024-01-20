Flying globally: Aerobatic wonders light up the sky at Wings India 2024

HYDERABAD : One of the highlights of the Wings India 2024 event is the presence of renowned aerobatic teams, and we had the privilege of engaging with Mark Jefferies and his esteemed Global Stars team. Mark shared his enthusiasm about being part of this remarkable event and reflected on their extensive global tour, performing in countries like China and Nigeria. Describing the thrill of their performances, Mark expressed, “We love doing shows.”

Revisiting their previous visit to India in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID pandemic, Mark shared their fortunate escape, emphasising their appreciation for being back in India. He commended the organisers, FICCI, for arranging their stay at the luxurious Taj Deccan hotel and praised the delectable Hyderabadi cuisine.