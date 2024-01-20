Flying globally: Aerobatic wonders light up the sky at Wings India 2024

HYDERABAD : One of the highlights of the Wings India 2024 event is the presence of renowned aerobatic teams, and we had the privilege of engaging with Mark Jefferies and his esteemed Global Stars team. Mark shared his enthusiasm about being part of this remarkable event and reflected on their extensive global tour, performing in countries like China and Nigeria. Describing the thrill of their performances, Mark expressed, “We love doing shows.”
Revisiting their previous visit to India in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID pandemic, Mark shared their fortunate escape, emphasising their appreciation for being back in India. He commended the organisers, FICCI, for arranging their stay at the luxurious Taj Deccan hotel and praised the delectable Hyderabadi cuisine.
Mark recounted his fondness for India, having first visited in 2014, and highlighted the growth in their participation, from two airplanes to this year’s impressive four aircraft display, featuring various models such as 300S, 300L, and 300SC, each contributing to an exhilarating performance.
Discussing the Global Stars team’s composition, Mark introduced the four pilots — himself, Chris Heames, Chris Burkett, and Peter Wells. He shed light on the meticulous preparation required, with aircraft assembly taking about 1.5 days and an additional two days for comprehensive readiness. Adapting to the time difference, the team takes a measured approach in the initial days to overcome jet lag.
Mark detailed the team’s scheduled performances at Wings India 2024, with flights at 1 pm and a spectacular fire technique show at 5:05 pm after sunset, featuring bright sparks at the wingtips — a first-of-its-kind in India.
The afternoon display will showcase the Indian flag colours of orange, white, and green, adding a patriotic touch to the aerial extravaganza. The Global Stars team is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable and thrilling experience for the audience, with their passion for aerobatics evident in every flight.