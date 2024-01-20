Step into the vibrant world of street food with Sonal Ved’s India Local

HYDERABAD: Indian street food stands out as one of the most delectable culinary experiences one can savour. Offering a plethora of options with diverse combinations of ingredients, the addition of unique elements elevates the street food to a delightful level. Author Sonal Ved has enriched this gastronomic landscape with her book, ‘India Local,’ which delves into the vibrant world of local street food. In an exclusive one-on-one conversation with CE, she sheds light on the genesis of this intriguing culinary exploration.

Discussing the book and the extensive research and development behind it, Sonal shares, “Fortunately, before embarking on this book, I authored three others. Two of them, namely ‘Tiffin,’ featuring 500 Indian regional recipes, and ‘Whose Samosa Is It Anyway,’ exploring the history of Indian food, paved the way for ‘India Local.’ These prior works laid the foundation for my focus on Indian street food and chaat during my research. For this book, I extracted chaat references, leaving behind main courses, desserts, and condiments. The culmination of my last two books led me to this unique culinary journey.”