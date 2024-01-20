Step into the vibrant world of street food with Sonal Ved’s India Local

HYDERABAD: Indian street food stands out as one of the most delectable culinary experiences one can savour. Offering a plethora of options with diverse combinations of ingredients, the addition of unique elements elevates the street food to a delightful level. Author Sonal Ved has enriched this gastronomic landscape with her book, ‘India Local,’ which delves into the vibrant world of local street food. In an exclusive one-on-one conversation with CE, she sheds light on the genesis of this intriguing culinary exploration.
Discussing the book and the extensive research and development behind it, Sonal shares, “Fortunately, before embarking on this book, I authored three others. Two of them, namely ‘Tiffin,’ featuring 500 Indian regional recipes, and ‘Whose Samosa Is It Anyway,’ exploring the history of Indian food, paved the way for ‘India Local.’ These prior works laid the foundation for my focus on Indian street food and chaat during my research. For this book, I extracted chaat references, leaving behind main courses, desserts, and condiments. The culmination of my last two books led me to this unique culinary journey.”
Reflecting on her experiments with street food experiences in India and their recreation at home, she notes, “Absolutely! Each time I indulged in street food, I pondered on its preparation. Questions like, ‘Why is the green chutney different here and there?’ prompted me to delve into permutations, combinations, research, recipe books, and blogs. I aimed to distill the essence of a dish, even though replicating the exact taste at home proves challenging due to differences in water and hidden ingredients. My goal was to come as close as possible.”
Highlighting some recipes from the book, Sonal shares, “With around 140 recipes, there’s a simple yet fascinating one from Darjeeling called Lal Aloo Whai Whai — roasted raw whai whai noodles topped with lal aloo rasa (tomato gravy and potatoes). It’s a snack I made on a cooking show set, offering a unique blend of crunchiness and moist aloo masala. Another personal favourite is the Kashmiri masala tchot, akin to an Indian taco, featuring bread, chickpea paste, slaw, and chutney. I also have a fondness for raj kachori.”
Discussing her upcoming book focusing on Indian vegan food, she shares, “It’s not complicated; Indian cuisine inherently boasts vegan options like sambar, stew, poha, tamarind rice, handvo, dhokla, dosa — ghee is typically optional. The cookbook aims to capture authentic vegan Indian recipes without resorting to mere substitutions like tofu for paneer.”
Looking ahead, Sonal expresses interest in exploring festive food and temple cuisine, stating, “Indian festive food and temple cuisine are vast subjects within our culinary landscape. I aspire to create comprehensive cookbooks on these topics in the future.”
When asked about the state with the best street food in India, she asserts, “Maharashtra stands out. The influx of immigrants contributed to the birth of numerous street food delights such as pav bhaji, vada pav, and Bombay sandwich in Mumbai. This realisation prompted me to document as much as I could about Indian food, serving as inspiration for my past and future cookbooks. I am dedicated to capturing the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine through my work.”
Looking forward, Sonal expresses a desire to create a documentary on Indian food, aiming to formalise and share her extensive research and experiences beyond the snippets showcased on her Instagram.