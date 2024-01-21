Document forgery ring busted in Telangana, 12 held

HYDERABAD: The Telangana CID has apprehended 12 people on Saturday for allegedly providing fake documents to foreign nationals seeking Indian passports, during simultaneous raids held across Karimnagar, Jagtial, Korutla, and Nizamabad. They are suspected to have facilitated the issuance of as many as 92 passports through illegal means.

The arrested persons include two special branch officers, the prime accused – Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari, 50, – and a passport agent from Chennai. The agent is expected to be brought to Hyderabad after a transit warrant is issued.